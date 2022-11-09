Read full article on original website
Vail, Beaver Creek commit $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley
Vail Resorts on Thursday issued the following press release on Vail and Beaver Creek committing $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley:. Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley (HFHVV) is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support HFHVV’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.
Vail Pass winter season kicks off Tuesday with limited parking due to rest area project
The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday issued the following press release on the start of Vail Pass winter season:. With the transition from summer to winter recreation management at Vail Pass occurring Nov. 15, forest officials are alerting the public that parking will be extremely limited this year because of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Vail Pass Rest Area reconstruction.
