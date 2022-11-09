Vail Resorts on Thursday issued the following press release on Vail and Beaver Creek committing $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley:. Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley (HFHVV) is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support HFHVV’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.

VAIL, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO