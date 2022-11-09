Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a rough few months with the studio appearing in the news a lot due to what some would call risky business decisions made by their newly appointed CEO David Zaslav. Zaslav chose to cancel a ton of projects like DC Studios' Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. The CEO was also on the hunt for a Kevin Feige type leader to shepherd the next ten years for their DC Comics films arm. James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently revealed as the new heads of DC Studios and they have already been reaching out to fans. Gunn posted an initial announcement on the state of their plans, but now he's asking fans which DC Comics characters they would like to see in live action. In a new post on Mastodon, the CO-CEO wanted to know which characters that have yet to be in love-action do fans want to see.

