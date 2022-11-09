Read full article on original website
WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops Tonight
WWE is reportedly taping for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops show tonight. PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping material for the 2022 special tonight in Indianapolis once Smackdown is done. Last year’s Tribute to the Troops special was taped in Ontario, California.
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Billy Corgan Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands...
Valerie Loureda Debuts Tonight With NXT Live
Fans saw Valerie Loureda make her pro wrestling debut tonight at NXT Live in Orlando. The wrestler joined Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to face off against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, & Thea Hail. She also posted to mark the occasion on her Twitter, stating:. I did it. My WWE...
Spoilers For WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022
WWE taped matches for Tribute to the Troops 2022 after tonight’s Smackdown, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma. * Braun Strowman def. LA Knight.
The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery
As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline
Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3
Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Elite Backstage, Note On Postponed Rampage Match, More
– PWInsider reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not. – The angle from last night’s episode, with Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks, will lead to their announced Rampage match being pushed to next week.
Kalisto Worked As A Guest Coach at WWE Performance Center
Fightful Select reports that Kalisto was a guest coach and producer at the WWE Performance Center this past week. He also worked in the role at NXT live events, including yesterday’s, where he produced the women’s matches. It’s unknown if he will be back at this time.
Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Face Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita on Next Week’s Live AEW Rampage
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has announced the first matchup for next week’s live episode of AEW Rampage. It will feature Eddie Kingston teaming with Ortiz against Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita. Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage will be held live at the Prudential Center in...
Impact News: Chelsea Green Goes ‘Home’ On Impact Wrestling, Trey Miguel Moves on In X-Division Tournament
Chelsea Green is going “home” from Impact, as seen on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Impact star lost to Mickie James on tonight’s episode and left the arena, telling Deonna Purrazzo that she was “going home” in a manner that was similar to Mickie James’ promo for her loss before announcing that she was going on her “Last Rodeo”:
Dave Chappelle delivers controversial SNL monologue with jokes about Jewish community and Kanye West
Dave Chappelle kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting gig with a long-winded monologue about Kanye West and antisemitism. He nevertheless, failed to mention the controversy he has reaped for telling jokes about transgender people.“I wanted to read a statement I prepared,” Chappelle began. “I renounce antisemitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.“I’ve been doing this 35 years. Two words in English language words you should never say – “The” and “Jews”. No one does good after they say that.”West recently threatened...
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
Paul Heyman Explains What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction
Paul Heyman appeared recently on WWE’s After The Bell and discussed what he approves of in the company’s recent creative choices (via Wrestling Inc). As a former writer and executive, Heyman shared his thoughts on the on-screen character dynamics that contribute to interesting performances, citing his current affiliation with The Bloodline as evidence. You can read a quick highlight from Heyman and listen to the full episode below.
WOW – Women of Wrestling Champion Jungle Grrrl Hosts Wrestling With Cancer Charity Event
– WOW – Women of Wrestling champion Jungle Grrrl hosted the inaugural Wrestling With Cancer charity event last week in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia on November 5. The event was later followed by a charity dinner featuring other WOW Superheroes at the Hardywood Brewery and a 45-minute group bodyweight workout featuring the WOW Superheroes along with 130 cancer warriors, survivors, and family and friends on November 6.
El Hijo Del Vikingo Set For GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted
El Hijo Del Vikingo will make his GCW debut at next month’s Amerikaz Most Wanted event. GCW announced on Thursday that the AAA Mega Champion will be in action on the December 16th show, that takes place in Los Angeles, California. Nick Gage, Pagano, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Joey...
Major League Wrestling Announces Premiere of MLW Insider
Major League Wrestling announced that this Tuesday will see the premiere of their new weekly series MLW Insider with Alicia Atout. The series will be available on Pro Wrestling TV and MLW’s YouTube channel. “We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,. Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW Insider,” stated MLW CEO Court Bauer. Atout is known for her previous work on YouTube as well as interviewing numerous figures in both the music and wrestling industries before being attached to this series.
Thunder Rosa Says She’s Able To Jog Again After Back Injury, Address Recent Rumors
In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Thunder Rosa addressed her physical health, as she’s been dealing with a back injury for months. She also spoke about rumors and gossip being spread about her online and why she doesn’t engage with it. Here are highlights:. On how...
