Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
Rocky Hill students will now get Diwali as school holiday
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill students will now observe Diwali as a holiday after a unanimous vote from the district’s board of education. The vote was made at a Nov. 10 special meeting. Members of the Indian community spoke to the district on Oct. 20 about why it should be a holiday. Diwali, […]
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Ashley Baylor visits Bear Path Elementary School
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On a sunny Thursday afternoon, News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor met with third graders at Bear Path Elementary School in Hamden. They had just finished studying the weather, so they enjoyed talking about snow, storms, tornadoes, and how meteorologists predict them. Watch previous In Your...
trumbulltimes.com
University of Saint Joseph dining hall chef 'dismissed' after failed West Hartford health check, company says
WEST HARTFORD — University of Saint Joseph's McGovern Dining Hall has passed reinspection after a September routine health check revealed mouse droppings, flies and "unclean" equipment, the report shows. A West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department inspector scored the dining hall a 73 out of 100 at a routine inspection on...
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: A holiday movie bonanza, kids fall fun fest & more
(WFSB) - Fall fun is still in full swing, or you can catch a classic Christmas movie on the big screen. It’s all part of some great events on tap for Veterans Day Weekend. Showing: Elf, The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Festive hot...
WTNH.com
Pilgrim Furniture & Mattress City: Your Dream Décor – Customized or Ready to Go
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – When designing your dream home, what comes to mind? A dining room table big enough to host the whole family, a couch cozy enough for movie nights with friends, whatever you want your space to look like, Pilgrim Furniture City can help. CT Style...
East Hartford's Kalugira honored
East Hartford High senior Elizabeth Kalugira has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship as the Heisman High School Scholarship State Winner. Kalugira is a basketball and volleyball athlete for the Hornets who is also at the top of her class in academics. From an applicant pool of thousands of high school...
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
‘Suicide: A Closer Look’ examines the heartbreak of suicide in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Next week, News 8 will air a special three-part series on the heartbreak of suicide. We are looking into the struggle families face, hear powerful testimonies, and uncover alarming statistics among our youth along with available resources. On Monday, News 8 will begin an in-depth series with a roundtable discussion at the Institute […]
newyorkcitynews.net
Ex-Yale coach imprisoned for 5 months in college admissions scandal
BOSTON, Massachusetts: A former Yale University women's soccer coach, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, was sentenced to five months in prison for accepting bribes to help parents get their children into the Ivy League school. Meredith, 54, who cooperated with authorities investigating the U.S. college admissions scandal and helped investigators discover the...
sheltonherald.com
Cromwell soccer player Mary Kate Sullivan ready for next challenge at Indiana
CROMWELL – At first, Mary Kate Sullivan blanched at the idea of a role that didn’t involve rushing the net and squaring up for shots. “Growing up, I would not touch defense. I did not want to play defense,” she said. “No coach ever put me on defense. I’d always been a forward or attacking mid.”
Eyewitness News
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
Eyewitness News
What parents can do as cases of RSV in children continue to surge
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hospitals everywhere are overwhelmed with children suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV). The respiratory virus is particularly dangerous for premature babies, but a new study shows even healthy children are getting sick. Eyewitness News checked with Connecticut Children’s in Hartford to see why this is...
Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000
Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
Eyewitness News
Former Yale coach sentenced for role in college admission scandal
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The former Yale women’s soccer coach is now sentenced for his role in the nationwide college admission scandal. The former coach is now serving prison time. Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith, 54, was sentenced to five months in prison. A judge also ordered Meredith...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Community Marks One Month Since Ambush Attack That Killed Two Officers
Blue lights have taken over the city of Bristol. The community gathered for a silent vigil to remember two fallen police officers, Saturday marking one month since Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty. “To see this kind of support on short notice...
AdWeek
Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV
Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
Residents encouraged to clear storm drains, gutters ahead of Storm Nicole's arrival in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Even though Tropical Storm Nicole's remnants are not approaching Connecticut until Friday evening, residents along the shoreline are being encouraged to prepare now for the storm. Residents are asked to clear out storm drains on their street, as well as their gutters, to prevent water...
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
Comments / 0