Hartford, CT

WTNH

Rocky Hill students will now get Diwali as school holiday

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill students will now observe Diwali as a holiday after a unanimous vote from the district’s board of education. The vote was made at a Nov. 10 special meeting. Members of the Indian community spoke to the district on Oct. 20 about why it should be a holiday. Diwali, […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH.com

In Your Neighborhood: Ashley Baylor visits Bear Path Elementary School

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On a sunny Thursday afternoon, News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor met with third graders at Bear Path Elementary School in Hamden. They had just finished studying the weather, so they enjoyed talking about snow, storms, tornadoes, and how meteorologists predict them. Watch previous In Your...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: A holiday movie bonanza, kids fall fun fest & more

(WFSB) - Fall fun is still in full swing, or you can catch a classic Christmas movie on the big screen. It’s all part of some great events on tap for Veterans Day Weekend. Showing: Elf, The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Festive hot...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford's Kalugira honored

East Hartford High senior Elizabeth Kalugira has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship as the Heisman High School Scholarship State Winner. Kalugira is a basketball and volleyball athlete for the Hornets who is also at the top of her class in academics. From an applicant pool of thousands of high school...
newyorkcitynews.net

Ex-Yale coach imprisoned for 5 months in college admissions scandal

BOSTON, Massachusetts: A former Yale University women's soccer coach, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, was sentenced to five months in prison for accepting bribes to help parents get their children into the Ivy League school. Meredith, 54, who cooperated with authorities investigating the U.S. college admissions scandal and helped investigators discover the...
BOSTON, MA
Eyewitness News

Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

What parents can do as cases of RSV in children continue to surge

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hospitals everywhere are overwhelmed with children suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV). The respiratory virus is particularly dangerous for premature babies, but a new study shows even healthy children are getting sick. Eyewitness News checked with Connecticut Children’s in Hartford to see why this is...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000

Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Outsider.com

Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Former Yale coach sentenced for role in college admission scandal

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The former Yale women’s soccer coach is now sentenced for his role in the nationwide college admission scandal. The former coach is now serving prison time. Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith, 54, was sentenced to five months in prison. A judge also ordered Meredith...
NEW HAVEN, CT
AdWeek

Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV

Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
HARTFORD, CT
earnthenecklace.com

Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?

To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
HARTFORD, CT

