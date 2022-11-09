Read full article on original website
Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
2 Men Critically Injured in NH Shooting
Two men were shot Thursday night in Nashua, New Hampshire, and police there say they have the person responsible in custody. Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a shooting around Pine and Kinsley Street, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department.
Residents Wake Up to Vandalized Mailboxes in Billerica
Police are asking for help after numerous mailboxes were vandalized in Billerica sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. Vandals hit mailboxes and fences along Fardon Street, French Street and Glad Valley Drive. Surveillance video from one of the targeted homes shows two people running up the street after apparently...
20-Year-Old From Maine Arrested After Driving 137 MPH on NH Highway
A Maine man was driving recklessly early Saturday morning, speeding in excess of 120 mph along Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, police announced. New Hampshire State Police say 20-year-old Darryl Germain, of Portland, Maine, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada when a state trooper clocked his vehicle at 137 mph in a 65mph limit zone.
3 Injured in Car Crash Involving a Boston Police Cruiser
Boston Police are investigating a crash between a car and a BPD cruiser on Friday night that left three people injured. The crash occurred on Norfolk St. in the area of Capen St at around 8:40 p.m., according to authorities. Police say the officer and the other driver were transported...
Loved Ones Remember Woman Killed in Taunton Crash
The life of a Middleboro woman who friends described as a loving mother, wife and successful businesswoman ended in tragedy when the car she was in was struck by another driver, a suspected drug dealer who authorities say was fleeing police at the time of the crash. Lori Medeiros, 54,...
2 Men Arrested After Fight Outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury
Two men were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at a Motel 6 in Tewksbury early Saturday morning. Police say they received a 911 call reporting that a man pulled a knife on another man during an altercation. The two men, identified as 41-year-old Brian Donahue, of...
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
Route 1 in Saugus Back Open After Truck Crash, Fuel Spill
A crash involving a tractor trailer and a car closed traffic on Route 1 northbound in Saugus for hours Friday morning. Emergency crews responded around 5:30 a.m. for the crash on Route 1 North, which happened near Walnut Street, according to Massachusetts State Police. Around 70 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled across the road, which crews had to clean up.
Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester
After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
BMW Driver Seriously Hurt After Crash With Truck in Framingham
A BMW hit the back of a truck overnight along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham, according to state police. The crash happened along Interstate 90 Westbound at Framingham Plaza around 1:30 a.m., according to state troopers. The BMW driver was seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital by medflight.
4-Week-Old Kitten Recuperating After Being Found Trapped Under a Truck in Lawrence
A small kitten is recuperating after being found injured under the wheel of a truck in Lawrence, Massachusetts, last week, the MSPCA said. The animal rescue group posted about the treatment they gave the kitten, which had a bandage on its paw in a photo. The kitten was treated by...
Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox Outlines Efforts to Curb Gun Violence
About three months after taking the job, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox sat down with NBC10 Boston to talk about how the department is addressing a spike in gun violence. Cox says he has an open-door policy for anyone in trouble who is looking to squash a beef before it...
OSHA Cites Contractors, Issues $700K in Fines for South Boston Power Plant Collapse
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited two contractors for demolition and asbestos hazards following a building collapse at the former Boston Edison power plant in South Boston last May that caused an employee to lose his legs and injured two others. NorthStar Contracting was cited for eight violations...
16-Year-Old Girl Shot in New Bedford Has Died
A 16-year-old girl who was shot in New Bedford on Saturday night has died, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. The DA said the victim, Anali Farias, arrived at St. Luke's Hospital in the backseat of a car that was apparently hit by gunfire. Shortly before, around 11:30 p.m., police had received several 911 calls about a shooting near Bullard and North Front streets.
Dorchester Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery, Police Say
Officers have arrested a man who is accused of demanding money and jewelry from two people and firing a gun during the ordeal, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Sylvester Coburn, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested Wednesday in Dorchester after the incident that happened around 10:05...
Watertown Police Roll Out New Way to Combat Catalytic Converter Theft
A Massachusetts city is taking new actions to crack down on stolen catalytic converters, a pricey car part containing expensive platinum that thieves can resell, according to the Watertown News. Watertown police are using a pretty simple tool to try and combat the crime — spray paint. People in...
Remnants of Nicole Bring Downpours and Isolated Thunderstorms Could Impact Mass.
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, now a tropical depression, keep pushing north and the bands of rain spread over all of New England through the end of Friday evening. Embedded downpours, wind and even some thunderstorms will tag along this system as it moves over the region into Saturday morning.
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
Natick Select Board Votes 4-1 to Remove Aging Charles River Dam
Town leaders in Natick, Massachusetts, have voted to remove an iconic but aging dam on the Charles River. The dam, which passes through South Natick Dam Park, has stood for nearly 90 years, but its condition as deteriorated. It holds 160 million gallons of water, and a breach would be catastrophic.
