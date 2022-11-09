Read full article on original website
Related
Egyptian Digital Lender Blnk Raises $32M
Blnk, an Egyptian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup, has raised $23.7 million in equity and debt funding and a further $8.3 million via securitized bond issuance. The capital will be used to increase Blnk’s lending capacity and to support the development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending technology, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 9) press release.
EU Approves Tougher Cybersecurity Rules for Financial Firms
Lawmakers in Europe have voted to finalize legislation that places tougher cybersecurity rules on financial firms. The European Commission voted 612-18 to adopt the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), CoinDesk reported Thursday (Nov. 10). DORA is “a cornerstone of our work on digital finance in the European Union, making sure...
Nigeria’s SMEs Boost Traffic and Cut Fraud With Cardless Transfers
Card payments, as ubiquitous as they may appear, are actually not the preferred payment method in certain markets. Take the case of Nigeria, for example. According to Lagos FinTech firm TeamApt, account transfers represented over 80% of all business transactions in August 2022, compared to a meager 18% for card payments.
FTX Blowup May Force Banks and VC to Retreat from Crypto Plans
The FTX blowup and bankruptcy will reshape the crypto industry. That much is certain. It’s unclear where the next shoes will drop and whether the ripple effects will extend to the traditional financial sector. The hit to banks’ and investment firms’ balance sheets may be limited; the hit to...
Cross-Brand Data-Sharing Reduces Restaurant Payment Friction
Restaurant technology company Olo is aiming to improve the payment process and sales by allowing customers to use saved information across brands through its “new Borderless” feature. While discussing its third quarter 2022 earnings release Wednesday (Nov. 9), the B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform said that boosting the customer...
FinTech Euronet Worldwide Teams With AeTrade on Digital Payments
Digital payments in Africa are about to get an even wider reach, thanks to a new collaboration between Euronet Worldwide and the Africa Electronic Trade Group, or AeTrade. Euronet announced the partnership on Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying the two firms are aiming to build a multi-channel, cross-border payments gateway, or switch, to reach Africa’s financial businesses and banks.
KPJ Healthcare and Pine Labs Team Up on Patient BNPL Plan
The growing market for alternatives for patients to pay increasingly costly healthcare bills has spawned another payments partnership. Malaysia-based KPJ Healthcare, a specialist healthcare organization, announced Thursday (Nov 10) that it has partnered with merchant commerce platform Pine Labs to create a new zero-interest installment payment plan for patients. The...
Meta Invests in Metaverse Plans Amid Sweeping Layoffs
In the middle of the first mass layoffs in its history, Meta is set to purchase Audio Analytic as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 9), Meta will acquire the U.K.-based software company, which makes artificial intelligence-driven (AI) sound recognition software, for an undisclosed figure.
Kyte Raises $60M to Expand on-Demand Car Rental Offerings
On-demand car rental startup Kyte has raised $60 million in Series B growth equity financing, which it will use to accelerate its product development, add to its fleet of vehicles and expand its market. This round brings the company’s total funding to $300 million across equity and debt, according to...
80% of Firms Hiring Overseas Workers Run Into Payday Roadblocks
With more companies seeking talent in geographies other than their home turf, the challenges of paying those overseas contractors can seem daunting, but purpose-built platforms are taking the friction out and getting people paid with less cost and greater speed. Analyzing this in Meeting The Demand For Cross-Border Hiring: Challenges...
FTX Deal Collapse Shines Light on Shaky Crypto Ecosystem
Binance seemingly smelled blood in the water in its move to snap up its key, struggling rival, FTX. And now the deal is done — as in dead, not to be consummated. What comes next for FTX is an open question. What comes next for crypto may be chaotic.
Report: Fast-Fashion Retailer Shein Tests B2B Program in Brazil
Fast-fashion eCommerce retailer Shein is reportedly piloting a B2B program in Brazil that allows brands to offer their products for sale on the firm’s platform. The trial program began in March and is now handling 50,000 orders a day in Brazil, Tech in Asia reported Thursday (No. 10). After...
UK Launches New FinTech Innovation Center
A new private sector-led body has been launched in the United Kingdom to nurture the country’s FinTech ecosystem. The Center for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release that Charlotte Crosswell, who will soon be stepping down as chair of the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE), will lead the new organization beginning Jan. 4, 2023.
October Inflation Drop Won’t Quell Consumer Affordability Fears
For the fourth consecutive month, inflation slowed in October and while the market reaction happened instantly, data and history suggest the consumers' response will be much slower and far less impulsive. Officially, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported overall inflation fell to 7.7% in October versus a year ago,...
More Than 130 FTX Group Companies File for Bankruptcy
FTX Group companies have filed for bankruptcy protection after a tumultuous week that included news of a liquidity crisis, investigations by United States regulators and the swift cancellation of a possible acquisition by rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The FTX Group companies beginning voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. include...
FedNow Says 2023 Fee Schedule Includes Discount on Credit Transfer Rate
The Federal Reserve has announced pricing for the FedNow Service, its instant payments system that is to be launched in the middle of 2023. “To support widespread adoption of instant payments, the Federal Reserve is offering key pricing discounts for new FedNow Service customers in 2023,” the Federal Reserve said in a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release.
Twitter Reportedly Filed With FinCEN to Process Payments
Twitter has reportedly filed paperwork with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to begin the process of registering to process payments. The social media platform did the filing last week, The New York Times reported Wednesday (Nov. 9), citing a filing it had obtained. Businesses are required to register with...
Bladex Joins Komgo Trade Finance Platform
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) that it is joining Swiss FinTech Komgo’s trade finance platform. Bladex said in a press release that it is the first Latin American bank to join the Komgo platform, which enables companies to send authenticated messages and conduct transactions. The bank said the new alliance will increase its capabilities to foster international trade in the region as many of its existing clients and partners already use Komgo.
Crypto Compliance Can Be Easier Than Regulatory Clarity
When it comes to selling compliance services in the blockchain business, the two most difficult tasks are educating clients from financial institutions about what it is and then convincing them that for all the claims of crypto’s anonymity, it is easier than it sounds. That’s a big part of...
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0