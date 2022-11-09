ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Metro News

WVU cutting budget as projected tuition and fees miss mark

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University is reporting a revenue shortfall of $14.5 million linked to a decrease in the retention rates for freshmen and upperclassmen. The shortfall and response along with other topics were discussed during Friday’s WVU Board of Governors meeting in Morgantown. WVU Chief Financial...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Musselman sweeps Morgantown for three-peat in Class AAA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Seeking a three-peat in Class AAA, top seed Musselman didn’t start Thursday’s state final against No. 2 Morgantown in the fashion it was hoping to. Ultimately, it hardly mattered. After trailing for much of the opening set, including 15-10 at one point, the Applemen...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Setting the scene from Morgantown as WVU hosts Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Joe Brocato begins the MetroNews pregame coverage from Milan Puskar Stadium as the Mountaineers (3-6) host Oklahoma (5-4). MetroNews Gameday radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. (Mountaineer Mantrip)
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Bridgeport rushes for 373 yards, advances past Cabell Midland 41-13

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and the Indians ran for 373 yards in a 41-13 win over Cabell Midland in the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs at Wayne Jamison Field. The Indians extended their streak of state quarterfinal appearances to a...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Roundup: Higher-seeded teams nearly perfect on Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look around West Virginia for news and notes from the opening-round matchups. For games not listed here, check out the high school sports page for more info. Class AAA. No. 2 Huntington 62, No. 15 Woodrow Wilson 22 — Senior quarterback Gavin Lochow passed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Greene guides West Virginia to 23-20 win over Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It remains to be seen what exactly, if anything, West Virginia’s 23-20 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday amounts to. But after Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal split the uprights as time expired to give the Mountaineers their first win over the Sooners as a member of the Big 12 Conference, it’s clear West Virginia still feels it has plenty to play for down the stretch of what’s largely been a disappointing 2022 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Follow along: Mountaineers top Sooners 23-20 on Legg’s 25-yard field goal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is 2-11 all-time against Oklahoma, but 0-9 since entering the Big 12 Conference in 2012. The two teams did not play in the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season. The Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) are ensured of a losing season without a victory today, while the Sooners (5-4,...
NORMAN, OK
Metro News

Philip Barbour powers past Shady Spring in 4 sets to repeat in Class AA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After No. 2 Philip Barbour jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Thursday’s Class AA final against top seed Shady Spring, the Colts were within a few plays from sweeping the Tigers, who instead overcame a 21-19 third-set deficit to prolong the final high school volleyball match of the 2022 season at the Charleston Coliseum.
SHADY SPRING, WV
Metro News

West Virginia eases past Pitt, 81-56

PITTSBURGH — It was a cold and soggy evening outside, but inside the Peterson Events Center, West Virginia had the hot hand, allowing the Mountaineers to run away from Pitt for an impressive 81-56 victory in the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It was the Mountaineers’ sixth straight...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers romp in Plitzuweit’s debut

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit picked up her first victory as West Virginia’s women’s basketball coach Thursday night as the Mountaineers cruised to an 81-31 win over USC Upstate at the Coliseum. The Mountaineers were defensive-minded in forcing 41 turnovers, including 24 in the first half. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU seeks sixth consecutive Backyard Brawl Brawl victory Friday at Pittsburgh

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Pittsburgh will share the floor for the 189th time Friday evening at the Petersen Events Center and recent history has favored the Mountaineers in the series. The Mountaineers are seeking their sixth consecutive win over the neighbors to the north. They are enjoying the longest streak in WVU’s favor since 1964-1968. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Oklahoma Preview (Episode 416)

Just how much can home field advantage help a struggling football team?. That’s the question facing the Mountaineers as they prepare for Saturday’s date with Oklahoma. Since defeating the Sooners in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, WVU has lost nine straight to the visitors from Norman. Coach Neal Brown still hasn’t coached against Oklahoma in Morgantown. The 2020 game scheduled for Morgantown was cancelled due to Covid.
NORMAN, OK

