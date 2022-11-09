Read full article on original website
Upshur County voters reject BOE levy
Here's what to expect at the polls if you are voting in Upshur County, West Virginia on November 8.
WVU cutting budget as projected tuition and fees miss mark
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University is reporting a revenue shortfall of $14.5 million linked to a decrease in the retention rates for freshmen and upperclassmen. The shortfall and response along with other topics were discussed during Friday’s WVU Board of Governors meeting in Morgantown. WVU Chief Financial...
Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
Musselman sweeps Morgantown for three-peat in Class AAA
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Seeking a three-peat in Class AAA, top seed Musselman didn’t start Thursday’s state final against No. 2 Morgantown in the fashion it was hoping to. Ultimately, it hardly mattered. After trailing for much of the opening set, including 15-10 at one point, the Applemen...
Setting the scene from Morgantown as WVU hosts Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Joe Brocato begins the MetroNews pregame coverage from Milan Puskar Stadium as the Mountaineers (3-6) host Oklahoma (5-4). MetroNews Gameday radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. (Mountaineer Mantrip)
Bridgeport rushes for 373 yards, advances past Cabell Midland 41-13
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and the Indians ran for 373 yards in a 41-13 win over Cabell Midland in the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs at Wayne Jamison Field. The Indians extended their streak of state quarterfinal appearances to a...
East Hardy-Tucker County rematch one of several quality Class A Rd. 1 matchups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato have the final word on this weekend’s opening-round high school football matchups, taking a look at Class A.
Roundup: Higher-seeded teams nearly perfect on Friday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look around West Virginia for news and notes from the opening-round matchups. For games not listed here, check out the high school sports page for more info. Class AAA. No. 2 Huntington 62, No. 15 Woodrow Wilson 22 — Senior quarterback Gavin Lochow passed...
Dream becomes reality: U.S. Army veteran Wil Schoonover enjoying second season at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over a hundred players make up the WVU football roster and all have a unique story about how their football journeys began and how they arrived in Morgantown. Wil Schoonover’s path to realizing a life-long dream had twists and turns. But a year ago, he successfully reached his destination.
East Hardy avenges earlier loss to Tucker County, advances to Class A quarterfinals
PARSONS, W.Va. — Highlights from No. 10 East Hardy’s 34-6 win at No. 7 Tucker County in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. Both teams are 9-2. The Cougars will face the winner of the Clay-Battelle/Williamstown game in the quarterfinals. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Highlights: Wheeling Central Catholic advances to quarterfinals with 41-7 win over Man
WHEELING, W.Va. — Highlights from Wheeling Central Catholic’s 41-7 win over Man in the Class A opening round. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Greene guides West Virginia to 23-20 win over Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It remains to be seen what exactly, if anything, West Virginia’s 23-20 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday amounts to. But after Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal split the uprights as time expired to give the Mountaineers their first win over the Sooners as a member of the Big 12 Conference, it’s clear West Virginia still feels it has plenty to play for down the stretch of what’s largely been a disappointing 2022 season.
Follow along: Mountaineers top Sooners 23-20 on Legg’s 25-yard field goal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is 2-11 all-time against Oklahoma, but 0-9 since entering the Big 12 Conference in 2012. The two teams did not play in the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season. The Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) are ensured of a losing season without a victory today, while the Sooners (5-4,...
Philip Barbour powers past Shady Spring in 4 sets to repeat in Class AA
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After No. 2 Philip Barbour jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Thursday’s Class AA final against top seed Shady Spring, the Colts were within a few plays from sweeping the Tigers, who instead overcame a 21-19 third-set deficit to prolong the final high school volleyball match of the 2022 season at the Charleston Coliseum.
West Virginia eases past Pitt, 81-56
PITTSBURGH — It was a cold and soggy evening outside, but inside the Peterson Events Center, West Virginia had the hot hand, allowing the Mountaineers to run away from Pitt for an impressive 81-56 victory in the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It was the Mountaineers’ sixth straight...
Mountaineers romp in Plitzuweit’s debut
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit picked up her first victory as West Virginia’s women’s basketball coach Thursday night as the Mountaineers cruised to an 81-31 win over USC Upstate at the Coliseum. The Mountaineers were defensive-minded in forcing 41 turnovers, including 24 in the first half. The...
Struggling Mountaineers in search of first win over Oklahoma since joining Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Not since Neal Brown’s first season as West Virginia’s head coach in 2019 have the Mountaineers lost four straight games. To avoid doing so in 2022, West Virginia will need to do something it’s yet to in nine tries as a member of the Big 12 Conference — beat Oklahoma.
WVU seeks sixth consecutive Backyard Brawl Brawl victory Friday at Pittsburgh
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Pittsburgh will share the floor for the 189th time Friday evening at the Petersen Events Center and recent history has favored the Mountaineers in the series. The Mountaineers are seeking their sixth consecutive win over the neighbors to the north. They are enjoying the longest streak in WVU’s favor since 1964-1968. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Hathaway hopeful South Harrison’s strong closure to regular season carries over
When South Harrison faces Greenbrier West in a Class A first-round playoff game Friday night, it’ll be Hawks’ head coach Brett Hathaway’s first time in Charmco. One way or the other, it’s an experience Hathaway won’t soon forget. Winners of six of seven games to...
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Oklahoma Preview (Episode 416)
Just how much can home field advantage help a struggling football team?. That’s the question facing the Mountaineers as they prepare for Saturday’s date with Oklahoma. Since defeating the Sooners in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, WVU has lost nine straight to the visitors from Norman. Coach Neal Brown still hasn’t coached against Oklahoma in Morgantown. The 2020 game scheduled for Morgantown was cancelled due to Covid.
