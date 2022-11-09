ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Westminster police officers made a meth bust after a vehicle stop

Yesterday alert Westminster patrol officers conducted a car stop in the area of Newland/Hazard for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, it was discovered the driver was on probation. The vehicle was searched and 87 grams (3 ounces) of methamphetamine was located inside the passenger’s purse. The passenger...
Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis Announces Retirement

Jon Lewis, a longtime veteran of the Newport Beach Police Department who rose through the ranks to become chief of police in 2016, has announced his retirement, effective December 31. “While we will miss his leadership tremendously, Chief Lewis leaves behind an exceptional department that will ensure the continuation of...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Boy Scouts Troop Hopes to Brighten Marines’ Christmas with Holiday Cards

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on November 15

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 15. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68230/72. The regular meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. Approval of a naming rights donation agreement for the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Anaheim to honor veterans young and old Nov. 11

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Nov. 9, 2022) — The faces of America’s veterans have changed in recent years. Our oldest World War II veterans have left us and a swell of younger Americans have added to the veteran community. So as we pause and reflect on our annual Veterans Day...
ANAHEIM, CA
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Bass Remains Main Catch as Winter Fishing Looms

DANA POINT, CA
Six Orange County teams aiming for CIF boys water polo titles Saturday

CIF finals are Saturday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Six Orange County boys water water polo teams will be out to capture CIF championships Saturday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. Top-seeded Portola, making its first appearance in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Newport Harbor Holds Off JSerra Boys Water Polo Charge in Open Division Championship Thriller

NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Capo Unified Trustees Take No Action on Controversial Charter School Proposal

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Sunday Farmers Market to Return to Del Mar

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Newport Beach Film Festival Announces 2022 Award Winners

The Newport Beach Film Festival has announced its 2022 Awards, including Audience Awards and Jury Awards. The 23rd edition of the festival was held October 13-20, 2022, showcasing over 350 films from around the world. During its eight-day run, the festival hosted red carpet premieres, nightly special events, live music performances and compelling conversations with filmmakers.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The CEO of the Bowers Museum, Dr. Peter C. Keller, has passed away

Shocking news broke tonight as we found out that Dr. Peter C. Keller, the CEO of the Bowers Museum, has suddenly passed away. Keller led the Bowers for over three decades. Apparently his last day on this planet was spent preparing the Bowers for a new exhibit that Keller was very proud of: Guo Pei: Art of Couture. Keller then had dinner with his wife. And then he was gone.
SANTA ANA, CA
PHOTOS: Last second field goal lifts Northwood into CIF playoff semifinals

Northwood’s Karim Yowkeem (No. 5) and Danial Kamel celebrate the game-winning field goal by Yowkeem Friday night as time expired. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). Northwood High School placekicker Karim Towkeem made the most of a second chance Friday night, drilling a game winning 21-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Timberwolves to a 17-14 victory over No. 3 seeded Grand Terrace in the quarterfinals of the CIF Division 8 playoffs at Irvine Stadium.
IRVINE, CA

Community Policy