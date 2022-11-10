ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human skeletal remains found in Culver City during inspection of empty water pipeline, police say

By City News Service
ABC7
 2 days ago

Authorities Wednesday announced that remains found over the weekend in Culver City were of human origin, and an investigation was underway.

The remains were discovered at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday by Metropolitan Water District employees near Venice and Sepulveda boulevards, and officers were notified, the Culver City Police Department reported.

"The officers met with the Water District employees, who explained that while inspecting an empty water pipeline, they found skeletal remains," police said in a statement.

Police said the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed the remains to be human. The investigations was being handled in a coordinated effort between Culver City police detectives and the coroner's office.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Culver City Police Sgt. Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316, or the watch commander at 310-253- 6202.

ABC7

