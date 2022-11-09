SANTA CLARA — Jason Verrett’s comeback is over before it began, as the 49ers announced Thursday the cornerback tore his left Achilles during practice on Wednesday. The veteran cornerback was attempting to make a comeback from an ACL injury on his right knee which he suffered in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Now, Verrett will again have season-ending surgery, which is an all-too-familiar scenario for the veteran defensive back.

