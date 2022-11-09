Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Jason Verrett Tears Achilles, Ruled Out for Rest of 2022 NFL Season
SANTA CLARA — Jason Verrett’s comeback is over before it began, as the 49ers announced Thursday the cornerback tore his left Achilles during practice on Wednesday. The veteran cornerback was attempting to make a comeback from an ACL injury on his right knee which he suffered in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Now, Verrett will again have season-ending surgery, which is an all-too-familiar scenario for the veteran defensive back.
NBC Bay Area
Kyle Shanahan to Open Up Playbook for Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel
Shanahan plans to open up playbook for CMC, Deebo vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. In just two games, Christian McCaffrey made 49ers history, and now he is set to see the 49ers' full offensive playbook alongside star wide receiver Deebo Samuel against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
Jimmy Garoppolo Eager to Unleash ‘Nightmare' 49ers Offense Vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
NBC Bay Area
49ers Activate Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Others Off Injured Reserve
49ers activate Mitchell, Al-Shaair, others for Chargers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers activated Week 1 starting running back Elijah Mitchell and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair off injured reserve to be available to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. In addition to Mitchell and Al-Shaair, the...
NBC Bay Area
49ers' George Kittle a Nominee for NFL's Salute to Service Award
This weekend's NFL games will feature a Salute to Service theme in honor of the men and women in the military. San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is one of this year's nominees for the league's Salute to Service Award. Kittle has several family members in the military,...
NBC Bay Area
49ers' George Kittle, Nick Bosa Join NFL Twitter in Calling for Safer Fields
Kittle, Bosa join NFL peers in calling for safer fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It’s no secret that 49ers stars George Kittle and Nick Bosa, along with plenty of other NFL players, are fed up with the artificial turf in some of the league’s stadiums. The...
NBC Bay Area
Veterans Day Message From 49ers' George Kittle: ‘Always Take Time to Honor Them'
The San Francisco 49ers have a big matchup on Sunday Night Football on NBC Bay Area against the Los Angeles Chargers. But before this weekend's game, the team's star tight end George Kittle wanted to send a Veterans Day message to the men and women who served our country. "You...
Local radio sports broadcast schedule for Sunday and Monday, November 13-14
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13 NFL 11:30 a.m. KCPS-AM (1150) -- Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears ...
NBC Bay Area
Catching Up With 49ers Star George Kittle
George Kittle is still the spark plug and moral compass of the San Francisco 49ers. The All Pro tight end is now in his sixth season, but is as valuable as ever. Kittle recently sat down with NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai to discuss the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, new addition Christian McCaffrey and Jimmy Garoppolo's leadership.
NBC Bay Area
Five 49ers to Watch Vs. Chargers in Week 10 of 2022 NFL Season
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers showed signs of putting it all together in Week 8 despite not having all their top players together. Now, after a bye week and some players returning to action, the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers in an intriguing matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
