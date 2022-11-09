Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Balance of Power: These Are the House and Senate Races That Are Too Close to Call
Two days after the 2022 midterm elections, control of Congress still remains on the balance as ballot counting continues in a handful of key races, with two Senate seats heading to a runoff. Control of the Senate hangs on three races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Republicans are inching closer...
NBC Bay Area
Veterans ‘Best of America,' VP Harris Says in Laying Wreath
Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work and your example, you make America...
Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he was “incredibly pleased” with the turnout in the U.S. election, as the Democrats looked on course to keep control of the Senate next year after the party’s candidate won re-election in Nevada.
The Observer view on negotiating with Vladimir Putin: it’s too soon
Vladimir Putin’s decision to stay away from this week’s G20 summit of world leaders in Bali is telling. While Indonesia insisted that Russia’s president was welcome, his presence would have been an embarrassment. He is an international pariah – and he knows it. Even China appears to be losing patience.
Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eyeing the Florida governor as his
