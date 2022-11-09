Read full article on original website
Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he was “incredibly pleased” with the turnout in the U.S. election, as the Democrats looked on course to keep control of the Senate next year after the party’s candidate won re-election in Nevada.
Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eyeing the Florida governor as his
Cortez Masto Defeats Laxalt in Nevada, Handing Democrats Control of the Senate
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, will hold onto her seat in Nevada after enduring a bruising campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt, who fell short of ousting the Democrat despite severe midterm headwinds, NBC News projects. The outcome follows days of protracted mail-in ballot counting,...
Jill Biden to visit Chicago and Rolling Meadows Alongside Cabinet Members Next Week
First lady Jill Biden will visit Chicago and Rolling Meadows Monday to kick off National Apprenticeship Week with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the White House announced Thursday. The purpose of the trip, the White House said, is to “highlight the Biden...
