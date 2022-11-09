ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 5

m1ke Fu!!er
3d ago

some people don't wanna submit to city council about legislation of having a stop and frisk after 10pm?????.... sadness happens even at 3oclock pm....I support stop and frisk, especially after 9pm... DO PHILADELPHIA NEED TO HAVE A CITY ORDER OF CHILDREN SHOULD BE IN THEIR HOME AFTER 9PM??????

Reply
5
Shane Kirby
3d ago

bring it back its the only to help curb gun violence, that and traffic stops for minor violations if the people that ran this city had any common sense they would bring it back

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Fern Rock: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Spencer Street around 12:30 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the left hand. He walked into Einstein Hospital, officials say.An 18-year-old man was shot once in the upper left chest and transported to Einstein Hospital authorities say.Both men, they say, are in critical condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Khaliyl Gilbert wanted to be a Philly cop. His murder is still unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 22, Khaliyl Gilbert was making a difference.The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with a huge smile, was already a pillar in his community and was on track to become a police officer. He got accepted to a police training program. There were 100 graduates, and he was supposed to be one of them. "He was supposed to be in that class," mom Jeanine Gilbert told CBS3.But somebody shot Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021, outside a fast food restaurant near Broad Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.When Jeanine Gilbert first heard what happened,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA

Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Student stabbed after fight outside North Philadelphia HS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A student was injured after a stabbing outside the entrance of Edison High School in North PhiladelphiaThe school district said the student sustained injuries to her hand.The district said the stabbing was the culmination of a series of events that began late-Thursday morning, when a student, who was involved in a fight on the second floor of the school, called two adults and asked them to come to the school.After the two adults came to the school, the school district said they got into an argument with a grandmother and a student outside the school's front entrance.A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

A cappella group serenades veterans at South Philly diner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some South Philadelphia diners were serenaded on Veterans Day morning. CBS3 was at Penrose Diner where a local acapella group, the Roadies, sang patriotic songs at a Veterans Day breakfast. The organizer of the event said it was important to applaud people who have served in the military.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy