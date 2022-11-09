PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A student was injured after a stabbing outside the entrance of Edison High School in North PhiladelphiaThe school district said the student sustained injuries to her hand.The district said the stabbing was the culmination of a series of events that began late-Thursday morning, when a student, who was involved in a fight on the second floor of the school, called two adults and asked them to come to the school.After the two adults came to the school, the school district said they got into an argument with a grandmother and a student outside the school's front entrance.A...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO