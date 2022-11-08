Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Hanford Sentinel
Musician biopic gets 'Weird' in the best way possible | Filmaniacs
Musician biopics have been an eclectic array of films swinging from the grounded realism of James Mangold's "Walk the Line" (2005) to the flamboyant spectacle of "Rocket Man" (2019). Every biopic possesses key hallmarks. A young misunderstood creative? Check. Miraculous sky-rocketing fame? Check. A tumultuous romance fueled by substance abuse?...
‘Good Night Oppy’ Wins Top Prize at Critics Choice Documentary Awards
Amazon Studios’ Good Night Oppy was named best documentary feature at the seventh annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. Overall, Good Night Oppy won a total of five awards during the night, including best director for Ryan White.More from The Hollywood ReporterSam Mendes Honored at Camerimage: "Cinematographers Always Have Been My Guide"Making of 'Tár': How Director Todd Field Pushed His Creative Team to the LimitLizzo Set to Receive People's Champion Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards For the first time, the Critics Choice Association also chose to recognize the top three...
