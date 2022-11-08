ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Musician biopic gets 'Weird' in the best way possible | Filmaniacs

Musician biopics have been an eclectic array of films swinging from the grounded realism of James Mangold's "Walk the Line" (2005) to the flamboyant spectacle of "Rocket Man" (2019). Every biopic possesses key hallmarks. A young misunderstood creative? Check. Miraculous sky-rocketing fame? Check. A tumultuous romance fueled by substance abuse?...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Good Night Oppy’ Wins Top Prize at Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Amazon Studios’ Good Night Oppy was named best documentary feature at the seventh annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. Overall, Good Night Oppy won a total of five awards during the night, including best director for Ryan White.More from The Hollywood ReporterSam Mendes Honored at Camerimage: "Cinematographers Always Have Been My Guide"Making of 'Tár': How Director Todd Field Pushed His Creative Team to the LimitLizzo Set to Receive People's Champion Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards For the first time, the Critics Choice Association also chose to recognize the top three...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy