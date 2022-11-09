Read full article on original website
Cartwright keeps US House seat Democratic in Pennsylvania
Five-term U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat, won a reelection bid in Pennsylvania over conservative activist and former Trump administration appointee Jim Bognet, while election lawyer Chris Deluzio, also a Democrat, won an open U.S. House seat north of Pittsburgh. The results in the Scranton-based district echoed those from two...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. John Fetterman’s success in flipping...
6 takeaways from the 2022 midterm election that’s not over yet
Follow live updates and election results here. This is why it’s always important to remember never to assume you know exactly what’s going to happen in an election – and to keep an open mind for potential surprises. We’ve been saying for months these elections were expected...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and be counted under the...
John Fetterman wins U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has won the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, according to the Associated Press. “I’ll be the next U.S. senator from Pennsylvania thanks to all of you,” Fetterman said to a crowd assembled in Pittsburgh when he took the stage around 1:30 a.m.
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to...
U.S. judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania
The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It’s normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. By Wednesday the bogus...
How to avoid sharing false or misleading news about the election
As Election Day approaches and the rhetoric and vitriol increase, it’s useful to remember the wise and immortal words of Smokey the Bear: “Only you can prevent wildfires.” That’s because anyone who’s online and shares information plays some role in shaping whether falsehoods gain traction.
