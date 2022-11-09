Today, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Interim Director Diane Sabatka-Rine announced the retirement of one warden and the appointment of another at the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook, NE. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections; Pam Morello will retire on February 2, 2023. She leaves NDCS with more than 21 years of service. Morello has been warden at WEC since July 2011. “Warden Morello has been committed to transforming lives throughout her career with NDCS,” said Sabatka-Rine. “She has led the Work Ethic Camp for more than a decade with a deep desire to see her team members and the population succeed. She will be missed. We wish her the very best in her retirement.”

