The city of Lincoln will host a number of events, starting on Veteran's Day and concluding with the annual veterans parade on Sunday, November 13. Nebraskan's voted in favor of voter ID, what's next?.
Near Maxwell, Neb. (KNOP) - A small plane crashed near Maxwell, NE, about six miles east of North Platte, along Novacek Road and I-80 at about 9:30am Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Maxwell Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Authorities have confirmed at least one fatality.
A small plane crashed Wednesday morning on private property south of Novacek Road and Interstate 80, about 6 miles east of North Platte. Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. Law enforcement including the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln men were killed in a plane crash near Maxwell on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol identified the two men as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs had been piloting the plane, which crashed around 9:30 a.m. The victims’...
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
Update 11.10.22 12:30 p.m. The Nebraska State Patrol has preliminarily identified the victims of a plane crash that occurred Wednesday near Maxwell. The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary Clausen, 22, of Lincoln. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.
North Platte woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Police arrested a 37-year old North Platte woman early Wednesday morning after she crashed into a tree, and was found to be under the influence. Authorities say the woman was driving south on N. Tabor Avenue past Memorial Park, attempted to turn left...
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
LEXINGTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said that two people have been arrested following a multi-agency effort from an ongoing investigation that was being done by the Lexington Police Department. It was reported that the CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation. NSP said that Wednesday morning, the...
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Cozad
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two were arrested after a high-speed pursuit near Cozad, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Wednesday, a Lexington Police officer tried pulling over a Chevrolet Impala as part of a multi-agency investigation. But the suspect left Lexington westbound on Highway 30, the patrol said. Around...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Warden Changes Announced at Work Ethic Camp in McCook
Today, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Interim Director Diane Sabatka-Rine announced the retirement of one warden and the appointment of another at the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook, NE. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections; Pam Morello will retire on February 2, 2023. She leaves NDCS with more than 21 years of service. Morello has been warden at WEC since July 2011. “Warden Morello has been committed to transforming lives throughout her career with NDCS,” said Sabatka-Rine. “She has led the Work Ethic Camp for more than a decade with a deep desire to see her team members and the population succeed. She will be missed. We wish her the very best in her retirement.”
