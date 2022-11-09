Read full article on original website
Kellyanne Conway: Republican candidates must not let Democrats ‘slink away’ from Biden’s mistakes
Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway says Republicans need to do more than tout their own record, but must make Democrats "own’ the Biden administration’s mistakes
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
10 Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race.
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Former GOP governor says Democrats, Republicans running away from Biden and Trump
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) on Sunday said voters in both parties are running away from their current and former party leaders, current President Biden and former President Trump. “Democrats don’t want Biden or [Vice President] Harris either, and Republicans frankly don’t want Trump. And they’re the ones...
Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do
Voters foresee mostly gridlock if Republicans win control of the House in the midterms, but three-fourths predict an inquiry into the president's son.
MSNBC
On Social Security and Medicare, Biden accepts the GOP’s gift
With two weeks remaining in the midterm election cycle, President Joe Biden visited the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters yesterday to help rally his partisan team. He ended up speaking for about a half-hour, emphasizing the stakes as voters head to the polls. There was one point, however, he emphasized...
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms
With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, control of Congress still hangs in the balance, leaving Democrats relieved while Republicans row with each other over their surprisingly weak performance.The Democrats have so far not lost any seats, and have picked up a Republican-held one in Pennsylvania, which will now be represented by John Fetterman. The final makeup of the chamber rests on Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, all of them Democratic defences.In the latter, Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will now head to a 6 December runoff election as neither managed to net 50 per cent...
CNBC
Midterm results are looking increasingly sunny for Biden as he touts 'strong night' for Democrats
President Joe Biden told reporters ahead of Election Day he was "optimistic" for Democrats in the face of what was projected to be a "red wave" for Republicans amid decades-high inflation. As results are reported across the country Wednesday morning, it appears Biden was right to be hopeful. Modern U.S....
Republicans fret over Trump — but will the former president be dethroned?
Even as top Republicans griped about Donald Trump’s leadership costing the GOP dearly in a third consecutive national election, it was unclear whether influential party figures would thank the former president for his service and show him the door.
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
Republicans, Democrats in tight race for control of U.S. Congress
PHOENIX, Ariz./BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov 8 (Reuters) - Control of Congress was up for grabs after Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections with many of the most competitive races uncalled, leaving it unclear whether Republicans would seize control from President Joe Biden's Democrats.
OVERVIEW: What Election Night meant for Joe Biden
Election Day 2022 is in the books, but it is not over yet. As votes are still being counted in key races, here’s an overview of what Election Night meant for the president and the rest of his term.
Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans
U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be in spite of the party brand, not […]
Top Potential 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Makes Decision on Running
President Donald J. Trump, Senator Tom Cotton, and Senator David Perdue, August 2, 2017The White House (Public Domain) Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) will not run for president in 2024, according to Politico.
Republicans close in on U.S. House majority, Senate still up for grabs
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Republicans were edging closer to securing a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives early on Thursday, while control of the Senate hung in the balance, two days after Democrats staved off a Republican "red wave" in midterm elections.
NBC San Diego
A Federal Judge Blocked President Biden's Plan for Student Loan Forgiveness, So What's Next?
Millions of Americans celebrated when President Joe Biden announced in August up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness — but now the move has faced setbacks in the federal courts, leaving borrowers wondering if they'll ever see relief. A Texas-based judge ruled Thursday that Biden's loan relief plan...
