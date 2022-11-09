ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

On Social Security and Medicare, Biden accepts the GOP’s gift

With two weeks remaining in the midterm election cycle, President Joe Biden visited the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters yesterday to help rally his partisan team. He ended up speaking for about a half-hour, emphasizing the stakes as voters head to the polls. There was one point, however, he emphasized...
WISCONSIN STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
The Independent

US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms

With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, control of Congress still hangs in the balance, leaving Democrats relieved while Republicans row with each other over their surprisingly weak performance.The Democrats have so far not lost any seats, and have picked up a Republican-held one in Pennsylvania, which will now be represented by John Fetterman. The final makeup of the chamber rests on Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, all of them Democratic defences.In the latter, Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will now head to a 6 December runoff election as neither managed to net 50 per cent...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
GEORGIA STATE
KTSM

Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans

U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms.  “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be in spite of the party brand, not […]

