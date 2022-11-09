ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

‘Democrats had a strong night’: Biden takes a victory lap after midterms success

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jiWM_0j509pRw00

President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Wednesday after Democrats had a better night that expected during the midterm elections on Tuesday evening.

The president praised Democrats’ performance in many House races and how the party held many Senate races. A “red tsunami” failed to materialise after Democrats held many House seats they had won in 2018, including in the suburbs.

“While the press and the pundits are predicting a ‘giant red wave,’ it didn’t happen,” he told reporters. “And I know you were somewhat miffed by my obssessive optimism but I felt good during the whole process.”

In addition, Senator Maggie Hassan held her seat in New Hampshire and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Senate seat after a brutal contest.

“While any seat lost is painful, some good Democrats didn’t win there last night, Democrats had a strong night,” he told reporters at a White House press conference. “We lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in the last 40 years, and we had the best midterm for governors since 1986.”

Governors Tony Evers of Wisconsin, JB Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan won their races, while Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro trounced Republican nominee Doug Mastriano in the race for governor. Mr Biden had campaigned for Mr Shapiro and Mr Fetterman.

At the same time, the president said that many voters expressed their frustration with rising prices at grocery stores or the gas pump.

“There's still a lot of people hurting are very concerned about crime and public safety,” he said. “And they sent a clear and unmistakable message that they want to preserve our democracy and protect the right to choose in this country.”

Mr Biden said that he plannd to continue working in a bipartisan manner, specifically when it came to defending Ukraine against Russia’s assault. This came after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who if Republicans win the majority would become Speaker of the House, told PunchBowl News that Congress wouldn’t give a “blank check” to Ukraine.

“The American people have made clear, I think that they expect Republicans be prepared to work with me as well in the area of foreign policy, I hope we'll continue this bipartisan approach of confronting Russia's aggression in Ukraine,” Mr Biden said.

At the same time, Mr Biden said that he would rescind his commitments that passed in the Inflation Reduction Act in August, which included capping the price of insulin and historic investments in combating climate change.

“I'm confident these policies are working and that we're on the right path and we need to stick with them,” he said.

During questioning, Mr Biden said that he did hope to continue working with a large contingent with Republicans.

“I don’t think we’re going to break the fever from the super-mega ‘MAGA’ Republicans,” he said. “But I think they’re a minority of the Republican Party. I think the vast majority of the members of the Republican Party, we disagree strongly on issues, but they're decent, honorable people. We have differences of agreement on--on issues.”

At the same time, Mr Biden dismissed calls by some Republicans to investigate his administration.

“Lots of luck in your senior year, as my coach used to say,” he said. “I think the American public want us to move on and get things done for them.”

Mr Biden alluded to news reports that his predecessor Donald Trump has asked Republicans how many times Republicans would impeach Mr Biden.

“I think the American people will look at all of that for what it is,” he said. “It just--almost comedy. But, look, I can’t control what they’re going to do. All I can do is try to make life better for the American people."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections

Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
The Independent

Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
The Independent

Lindsey Graham on the brink of tears as he claims critics are trying to ‘destroy’ Herschel Walker

Senator Lindsey Graham claimed that Democrats were trying to "destroy" Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker to "deter" Black Americans from joining the GOP.The senator made the comments Thursday on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, in which he worked himself nearly to tears while defending the former NFL player-turned-MAGA politician."Here’s the most important point I’m going to make tonight; [Democrats] are trying to destroy Herschel to deter young men and women of colour from being Republicans," Mr Graham said. "If they destroy Herschel, it will deter people of colour from wanting to be a conservative Republican because you just...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount

Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats in control of Senate for two more years crushing ‘red wave’ hopes

The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans from taking control of the chamber after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada.Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain the Senate majority.Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the Senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi swarmed after Cop27 speech in Egypt

Nancy Pelosi was swarmed after giving a speech at Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Thursday, 10 November.The House speaker led a congressional delegation to the climate summit, and appeared at an event to discuss how the US and allies can "bolster climate action and change the trajectory of global warming."Footage shows a crowd gathered around Ms Pelosi, with a person appearing to take a selfie next to her.During the discussion, Ms Pelosi said that some Republican politicians think that the climate crisis is a "hoax" and urged them to "get over that."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The QuestionsPelosi says ‘you have to throw a punch for the children’ during Cop27 discussion‘She impeached me twice for nothing’: Donald Trump calls Nancy Pelosi an ‘animal’
The Independent

Nevada election - live: Catherine Cortez Masto hails decisive Senate victory over Adam Laxalt

One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, has come to a head in Nevada.On Saturday evening it was finally confirmed that Republican Mr Laxalt had narrowly lost to Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race. Mail-in ballots were being counted through Saturday, while a deadline loomed to cure ballots. But projections by news channels that a new batch of votes from Clark County had given the Democrat incumbent an insuperable lead were quickly confirmed by the Associated Press.In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. the Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying America’s enemies are ‘quacking in their boots’

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was widely mocked on Thursday morning after tweeting that the United States’ enemies are “quacking in their boots”.Ms Greene, who was re-elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday night, crafted the tweet to criticise the pace at which US states are counting ballots as far right Republicans continue attempt to sow doubt over the fairness of the electoral process. A number of key races remain uncalled as standard ballot counting processess continue. “I’m sure our enemies are quacking in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots,” Ms...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Control of House of Representatives is still up for grabs but Democrats face a tougher path to majority

Three days after polls closed in the US midterm elections, vote-counting in tight races means it is still possible for the Democrats to stun the world by retaining control of the House of Representatives when Congress convenes on 3 January. It’s also still possible that Republicans will earn the 218 votes needed to sweep into power.Of the 435 seats in the lower chamber, the GOP has already laid claim to 211 of them, while Democrats have already been declared the victors in 195 contests. And of the 29 seats that remain undecided, the GOP needs to win only seven...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: In Alaska, things look surprisingly bad for Sarah Palin — and for Republicans in general

This week, the day after a full moon, lunar eclipse, and even a showing of aurora borealis, Alaskans went to the polls to rank their choices for the US House of Representatives. By Wednesday morning, Congresswoman Mary Peltola, the incumbent Democrat, was leading Alaska’s US House race by a wide margin in a red state that hasn’t elected a Democratic presidential nominee since 1964.Peltola had already garnered 47% of first-choice votes. Her opponents — former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, both Republicans — placed at 27% and 24%, respectively. Mail-in ballots are still being counted in the...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy