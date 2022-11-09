‘Democrats had a strong night’: Biden takes a victory lap after midterms success

President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Wednesday after Democrats had a better night that expected during the midterm elections on Tuesday evening.

The president praised Democrats’ performance in many House races and how the party held many Senate races. A “red tsunami” failed to materialise after Democrats held many House seats they had won in 2018, including in the suburbs.

“While the press and the pundits are predicting a ‘giant red wave,’ it didn’t happen,” he told reporters. “And I know you were somewhat miffed by my obssessive optimism but I felt good during the whole process.”

In addition, Senator Maggie Hassan held her seat in New Hampshire and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Senate seat after a brutal contest.

“While any seat lost is painful, some good Democrats didn’t win there last night, Democrats had a strong night,” he told reporters at a White House press conference. “We lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in the last 40 years, and we had the best midterm for governors since 1986.”

Governors Tony Evers of Wisconsin, JB Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan won their races, while Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro trounced Republican nominee Doug Mastriano in the race for governor. Mr Biden had campaigned for Mr Shapiro and Mr Fetterman.

At the same time, the president said that many voters expressed their frustration with rising prices at grocery stores or the gas pump.

“There's still a lot of people hurting are very concerned about crime and public safety,” he said. “And they sent a clear and unmistakable message that they want to preserve our democracy and protect the right to choose in this country.”

Mr Biden said that he plannd to continue working in a bipartisan manner, specifically when it came to defending Ukraine against Russia’s assault. This came after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who if Republicans win the majority would become Speaker of the House, told PunchBowl News that Congress wouldn’t give a “blank check” to Ukraine.

“The American people have made clear, I think that they expect Republicans be prepared to work with me as well in the area of foreign policy, I hope we'll continue this bipartisan approach of confronting Russia's aggression in Ukraine,” Mr Biden said.

At the same time, Mr Biden said that he would rescind his commitments that passed in the Inflation Reduction Act in August, which included capping the price of insulin and historic investments in combating climate change.

“I'm confident these policies are working and that we're on the right path and we need to stick with them,” he said.

During questioning, Mr Biden said that he did hope to continue working with a large contingent with Republicans.

“I don’t think we’re going to break the fever from the super-mega ‘MAGA’ Republicans,” he said. “But I think they’re a minority of the Republican Party. I think the vast majority of the members of the Republican Party, we disagree strongly on issues, but they're decent, honorable people. We have differences of agreement on--on issues.”

At the same time, Mr Biden dismissed calls by some Republicans to investigate his administration.

“Lots of luck in your senior year, as my coach used to say,” he said. “I think the American public want us to move on and get things done for them.”

Mr Biden alluded to news reports that his predecessor Donald Trump has asked Republicans how many times Republicans would impeach Mr Biden.

“I think the American people will look at all of that for what it is,” he said. “It just--almost comedy. But, look, I can’t control what they’re going to do. All I can do is try to make life better for the American people."