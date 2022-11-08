Drake and 21 Savage’s joint LP, “Her Loss,” enters the charts this week at No. 1 with the biggest first-week numbers for a hip-hop album in 2022. The set logged 404,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S. — holding 100,000 units over Kendrick Lamar‘s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” which opened with 295,000 in the week ending May 19, according to data from Luminate via Billboard. “Her Loss” nearly doubled the earnings of “Honestly, Nevermind,” Drake’s dance-focused record that opened with a still-impressive 204,000 units back in June. However, both of his previous releases fall short in comparison to “Certified...

