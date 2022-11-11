ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

3 Americans found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning at Mexico City Airbnb

By Anne Laurent, Meredith Deliso
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBnvq_0j4z5gCK00

Three American tourists died from carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at an Airbnb rental in Mexico City last month, officials said.

The three were staying at a rental in a residential complex in the La Rosita neighborhood when they were found dead on Oct. 30, according to the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City, which investigated the deaths.

The victims were identified by relatives as Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall -- both originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia -- and Courtez Hall, who was a schoolteacher in New Orleans.

The three friends were in town for Day of the Dead festivities when Florence called her boyfriend and said she wasn't feeling well, Florence's parents told "Good Morning America."

"She said, 'I was vomiting and dizzy and my legs are wobbly," her mother, Freida Florence, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBH1P_0j4z5gCK00
Courtesy Family of Jordan Marshall | Courtesy Family of Kandace Florence - PHOTO: Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence were found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb in Mexico City.

Marshall's sister, Jasmine Marshall, told "Good Morning America" that she received a message from Florence's boyfriend on Instagram that mentioned he wasn't able to reach Florence for the rest of the day after that call.

"So that worried him," she said. "So he contacted the Airbnb host to do a welfare check and they were all found unresponsive."

Security guards at the complex detected an intense gas smell in the apartment and poisoning by gas inhalation was initially suspected, the attorney general's office said in a statement this week. Blood tests determined that the three Americans -- two men and a woman -- died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the office said.

MORE: Carbon monoxide leak reported at Pennsylvania day care, 28 hospitalized: Fire officials

Investigators discovered a failure in the apartment's gas boiler, which released a gas smell as well as carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas, a spokesperson for the attorney general's office told ABC News.

One of the victims was found dead in the bathroom and is believed to have been attempting to take a shower, which could have activated the boiler, the spokesperson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzxuX_0j4z5gCK00
Courtesy Family of Jordan Marshall | Courtesy Family of Kandace Florence - PHOTO: Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence were found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb in Mexico City.

An Airbnb spokesperson confirmed the three Americans were staying at a space listed on its platform.

"This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones as they face this heavy loss," an Airbnb spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. "Our priority now is to provide support to those affected while the authorities investigate what happened and we are available to cooperate with the investigation in any way we can."

MORE: Carbon monoxide poisoning: Here's what you need to know

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico said it was "closely monitoring" the investigation into the deaths of three U.S. citizens in the country.

"We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," it said in a statement earlier this week. "Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."

The three deaths come after another American died from carbon monoxide poisoning while staying in a vacation rental in Mexico City late last month, the victim's family told ABC San Diego station KGTV . The woman's two siblings were also hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning, their family told the station.

Three American tourists who were found dead at a Bahamas resort in May also died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

The victims' families are calling for more regulation around requiring functioning carbon monoxide detectors in rental properties.

"We will fight to make sure that mandates are implemented so no other family has to deal with this type of brokenness and heartache," Marshall's mother, Jennifer Marshall, told "Good Morning America."

Comments / 103

Guest
4d ago

How many Americans die going to Mexico or outside the country to resorts. Either from alcohol poisoning, carbon monoxide poisoning or by murder.

Reply(4)
41
Cynthia Smith
4d ago

didn't Mexico officials use that excuse before on cause of death for 3 Americans? Guess folks need to quit going there or else take out larger insurance policies

Reply
32
James Johnson
4d ago

A couple of days before this, three people from New Orleans were found dead in an Air B&B in Mexico City and they still don't know the cause of their deaths.

Reply(2)
12
Related
TheDailyBeast

Virginia Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Told Boyfriend ‘I Feel Drugged’

“I’m literally in pain and pacing around the apartment,” Kandace Florence texted her boyfriend in the early hours of Oct. 30. “I’m shaking.”The pair were thousands of miles apart, with the 28-year-old Florence staying in an Airbnb in Mexico City with two friends, Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall. The trio would be found dead hours after the unnerving messages were sent to Victor Day. On Thursday, the travelers’ deaths were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a post-mortem analysis obtained by the Associated Press.Security guards at the apartment complex where the Americans had been staying in the neighborhood of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vice

She Went Out With Her Friends. Hours Later, She Was Found Dead on a Highway.

The two bikers found the woman’s lifeless body lying face upwards on a Mexican highway near the capital just over a week ago. She was still wearing a beige night dress and a necklace with a heart pendant. After confirming she was dead, they took photos of her tattoos on her shoulders and arms and posted them online, asking people to help identify her.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Just weeks before, however, she injured herself falling down stairs. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling […]
PARMA, OH
airlive.net

A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
People

N.C. Woman Dead After Downstairs Neighbor Allegedly Fired Gun into Apartment Ceiling During Domestic Incident

Alia Matti Balola, 37, was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment A woman living on the third floor of a North Carolina apartment building was fatally shot after authorities allege her downstairs neighbor fired off a gun into the ceiling. Citing the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, WGHP-TV identified the victim as 37-year-old Alia Matti Balola. Balola was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment, during a...
CLEMMONS, NC
Daily Mail

BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater

A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
ONTARIO, CA
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: British mother, 46, becomes the fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh - three months after the death of her taxi driver husband, their teenager son and 20-year-old daughter

A mother who became the fourth member of a British family to mysteriously die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has been pictured. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the tragedy. Her husband, taxi driver Rafiqul, 51, and son...
Daily Mail

Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'

A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
FREMONT, MI
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
People

Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa

The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
RadarOnline

Feeling Ill? Hunter Biden Breaks Cover, Spotted At Urgent Care With Wife As FBI Investigation Closes In

Is the heat from the FBI investigation finally getting to Hunter Biden? The First Son sparked concern when he was spotted at a California urgent care with his wife, Melissa Cohen, on Wednesday, marking a rare outing for the embattled businessman, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter, 52, was pictured briskly walking into a medical center in Agoura Hills with his wife of three years by his side. President Joe Biden's son looked stoic as he made his way past photographers without saying a word. It's unclear why Hunter and Melissa were at the hospital, but it's worth noting that their two-year-old son,...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
ABC News

ABC News

904K+
Followers
191K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy