High Point, NC

High Point University

HPU Hosts 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration

The university welcomed more than 1,500 veterans and their families for the celebration. This year’s featured speaker was Afghanistan war veteran Redmond Ramos. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 11, 2022 – High Point University welcomed more than 1,500 people to the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center today for the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, honoring veterans who have served our nation.
WXII: HPU Honors More Than 1,000 Veterans At Annual Celebration

High Point University hosted the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, welcoming veterans from all military branches. The program included a patriotic salute, a bald eagle soaring above the audience, the Star of Service and Sacrifice for veterans to sign, and the donation of two track chairs to wounded veterans thanks to the Operation K.A.R.E. initiative HPU students started several years ago to support veterans.
