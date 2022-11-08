High Point University hosted the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, welcoming veterans from all military branches. The program included a patriotic salute, a bald eagle soaring above the audience, the Star of Service and Sacrifice for veterans to sign, and the donation of two track chairs to wounded veterans thanks to the Operation K.A.R.E. initiative HPU students started several years ago to support veterans.

