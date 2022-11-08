ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Judy Blume's "Forever" is being made into a TV series

A beloved teen novel is getting a Netflix adaptation. The streaming giant announced Thursday that Judy Blume's popular 1975 novel "Forever" is being "reimagined" by writer/producer Mara Brock Akil for "a new generation." "It's an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward...

