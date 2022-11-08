Read full article on original website
Related
"Twilight" Star Taylor Lautner Is Officially Married To Another Taylor
He always had a thing for Taylors, but this time around, he put a ring on it.
"I've Learned I Need To Take The Photos": 18 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Or More
Avril Lavigne elbowing Kelly Clarkson is pop culture history.
CBS News
Judy Blume's "Forever" is being made into a TV series
A beloved teen novel is getting a Netflix adaptation. The streaming giant announced Thursday that Judy Blume's popular 1975 novel "Forever" is being "reimagined" by writer/producer Mara Brock Akil for "a new generation." "It's an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward...
Comments / 0