New Details / Election 2022: Unofficial results in key local races

Lincoln City Mayor

Susan Wahlke 2183Riley Hoagland 1378

Wahlke told The News Guard following the election that her victory follows voters appreciation and recognition of the how she and the city council have worked together this past year.

"I take the election results as affirmation of the work we have been doing and encouragement to keep working to make Lincoln City a great place to live, work and play," she said.

Wahlke said her top three priorities are to continue making housing available to local residents, continue to improve the city's emergency preparedness, and to make long term planning decisions to keep Lincoln City on a strong financial footing into the future.

"I look forward to working together to set the council's goals for the upcoming year," she said. "I want to thank the voters of Lincoln City for their support. I also want to thank the voters for approving the lodging tax increase. This will help us do things without further burdening our residents. I look forward to continuing to work with the present council, and moving forward with the projects we have started."

Ward II

Sydney Kasner 724Carolyn Nguyen 473

Following the election, Kasner told The News Guard that during her campaign, she tried to always answer questions with specific examples and actions taken.

"I wanted voters to know where council is at and what I have specifically advocated for," she said. "I help residents connect with city staff as needed, encourage them to watch meetings and give public comments, and I make a point to follow up and check in with people who reach out to me. During canvassing I would often spend 30+ minutes per house, because I enjoy getting to know my neighbors regardless of any differing political opinions. I think voters were sick of the constant smear campaigns state-wide and appreciated having a genuine and approachable person representing them locally."

In her new term, Kasner said her top priority will continue to be affordable housing. Other top priorities include improving city infrastructure and expanding services/activities for local seniors and youth.

Kasner added that she has great respect for anyone who campaigns for the city's volunteer positions.

"It is hard to put yourself out there and it demonstrates obvious commitment to the welfare of our community," she said. "I would love to see more ballots returned and more candidates running in future elections. Please reach out if you want to get involved and want mentorship."

Kasner said there are many city committee seats with terms expiring at the end of December. Here is a link to find out more,

https://www.lincolncity.org/government/boards-and-committees.

Ward III

Rick Mark 646Mellissa Sumner 391

Rick Mark said he believes people who are familiar with his work on City Council are happy with what they have seen.

"I put a lot of work into campaigning door-to-door this year, and I received a very gratifying and warm response," he said. "Lots of people seemed genuinely pleased to have me stop by to give them the opportunity to share their concerns. It’s possible, though, that the more realistic answer is that I haven’t done enough things wrong enough to make enough people think they didn’t want to vote for me."

In setting his prioritie4s for his new term, Mark said he has learned much in the past four years about what it takes to serve effectively on the city council.

"I’ve learned a lot about the city, about how government works, about what the city needs," he said. "Hopefully, I will be able to put that knowledge and experience to good use in my next term."

According to Mark, the city council's the top priority is always managing the budget, mostly to make sure that essential services are properly maintained while the city reserves enough money to prepare for the future.

"I am very much looking forward to moving ahead with plans for the new Taft Park and for the much-needed renovation of the D River Wayside," he said. "It looks like the long-awaited Helping Hands project may be coming to fruition. I am very pleased to see new housing projects in the works. So Lincoln City is seeing lots of progress on many fronts. I’m looking forward to working with my wonderful colleagues on City Council and with our very talented city staff to keep the city working the way it should."

Measure 21-215 City of Lincoln City

Amends Charter to increase lodging tax from 9.5% to 12%

Yes 2291No 1540

Measure 21-213 Devils Lake Water Improvement District

5-Year local option tax for operations

Yes 1466No 2477

State Rep. 10th District

David Gomberg 11,549Cheri Helt 6247

Rep. Gomberg also replied to The News Guard following the election.

The News Guard: What do you believe led to your re-election victory?

Gomberg: I’m very grateful for that strong support.

We’ve worked very hard here in the district and I think people realized that. We were able to deliver money for important projects, fire relief, and COVID recovery support. We also worked hard to communicate and listen. We knocked on thousands of doors. We had broad support from women’s organizations, workers, small business, retired citizens, environmental groups, educators and parents, nurses, police and fire fighters. And we worked not just during the campaign, but every day to build relationships across the district and work together on the issues and challenges we face.

The News Guard: What will be your top three priorities during your new term as State Rep?

Gomberg: Housing, health and mental health care, education, our economy and our environment remain large looming concerns across the state. Here at home, the district still faces challenges paying for needed infrastructure like water, sewer, fire stations, and ports. Small towns can’t afford big projects and without state help, they affect our cost of living and quality of life. I’ll also continue to work on better preparing for natural disasters. And I have proposals to reduce taxes for small businesses and employers.

The News Guard: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.

Gomberg: Our new district boundaries now stretch from Lincoln City to Junction City and from Florence to Philomath. I’ll continue to visit those communities and the people who live there as often as I can. The legislature convenes in January. I thank all the people who voted and volunteered for me. But I’ll work for this district and the people here whether they voted for me or not.

Lincoln County Commissioner Position 1

Carter McEntee 7654Casey L. Miller 11,666

City of Depoe Bay Mayor

Jerome Grant 314Kathy Short 457

Lincoln County Clerk Dana Jenkins said there will be one more election result printout scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. He told The News Guard he didn't expect any major changes in the results.The News Guard will post addition details when available.

Follow the results and reaction in the Nov. 15 print edition of The News Guard.