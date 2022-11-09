Mayor Walsh adds 11 new speed humps to Syracuse city streets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Walsh has added 11 new speed humps on hump day, Wednesday, November 9, to seven select Syracuse city streets.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) is installing a total of 11 new speed humps as an effort to expand the city’s Speed Hump Pilot program which launched in 2021 to decrease speeding and increase pedestrian safety.

Speed humps are installed on different types of residential and park roads with the intention of slowing down drivers and studying their impacts on drivers behavior, as described in the pilot program.

The locations of the new pilot sites are:

Hickok Avenue (200 block)

Kirk Avenue (300 block)

North Collingwood Avenue (200 block)

Seymour Street (400 and 500 blocks)

Strathmore Drive (200 block)

West Newell Street (300 block)

West Ostrander Avenue (300 and 400 blocks)

Radar speed data will also be collected before and after the installation of the speed humps to study average speeds and traffic flow. On adjacent streets, speed data will also be collected to monitor the streets after the speed humps are installed to see if there are additional changes.

The City will then use all the data its collected to evaluate the effectiveness of the pilot program and determine if they need to add more in other locations.

“Expanding the speed hump pilot program helps ensure we are using the right traffic calming measures in the right places,” said Mayor Walsh. “With this data-driven approach, the goal is to improve overall neighborhood safety and not just shift the problem to other streets. This expanded pilot will allow us to become more responsive to the specific needs of neighborhoods and better address quality of life issues related to excessive speeding.”

Signage and Pavement markings will alert drivers before they come across the new speed humps. If you want to know where the locations of the pilot program speed humps are you can view this interactive map.

The results from the first year pilot program showed that the speed humps produced lower speeds in virtually all installation areas, especially on park roads. However, DPW determined they needed more data to establish the most effective method for installing speed humps to deter speeding.

For its second year, DPW crews will test the effectiveness of paired speed humps versus a single speed hump. DPW also worked with the Fire Department to develop new cushion designs for the speed humps that slow down passenger vehicles but allow emergency vehicles to pass over without delay.

Following the pilot extension, a final Determination of Effectiveness is anticipated in Winter 2023. More information on the program can be found on the City of Syracuse’s website.

