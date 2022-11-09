ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Mayor Walsh adds 11 new speed humps to Syracuse city streets

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3643yz_0j4wvAky00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Walsh has added 11 new speed humps on hump day, Wednesday, November 9, to seven select Syracuse city streets.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) is installing a total of 11 new speed humps as an effort to expand the city’s Speed Hump Pilot program which launched in 2021 to decrease speeding and increase pedestrian safety.

Speed humps are installed on different types of residential and park roads with the intention of slowing down drivers and studying their impacts on drivers behavior, as described in the pilot program.

The locations of the new pilot sites are:

  • Hickok Avenue (200 block)
  • Kirk Avenue (300 block)
  • North Collingwood Avenue (200 block)
  • Seymour Street (400 and 500 blocks)
  • Strathmore Drive (200 block)
  • West Newell Street (300 block)
  • West Ostrander Avenue (300 and 400 blocks)

Radar speed data will also be collected before and after the installation of the speed humps to study average speeds and traffic flow. On adjacent streets, speed data will also be collected to monitor the streets after the speed humps are installed to see if there are additional changes.

The City will then use all the data its collected to evaluate the effectiveness of the pilot program and determine if they need to add more in other locations.

“Expanding the speed hump pilot program helps ensure we are using the right traffic calming measures in the right places,” said Mayor Walsh. “With this data-driven approach, the goal is to improve overall neighborhood safety and not just shift the problem to other streets. This expanded pilot will allow us to become more responsive to the specific needs of neighborhoods and better address quality of life issues related to excessive speeding.”

Signage and Pavement markings will alert drivers before they come across the new speed humps. If you want to know where the locations of the pilot program speed humps are you can view this interactive map.

The results from the first year pilot program showed that the speed humps produced lower speeds in virtually all installation areas, especially on park roads. However, DPW determined they needed more data to establish the most effective method for installing speed humps to deter speeding.

For its second year, DPW crews will test the effectiveness of paired speed humps versus a single speed hump. DPW also worked with the Fire Department to develop new cushion designs for the speed humps that slow down passenger vehicles but allow emergency vehicles to pass over without delay.

Following the pilot extension, a final Determination of Effectiveness is anticipated in Winter 2023. More information on the program can be found on the City of Syracuse’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waer.org

Syracuse Mayor announces speed humps to slow traffic in certain areas

Motorists traveling through the city of Syracuse may encounter new speed humps on several city streets. Mayor Ben Walsh introduced 11 traffic humps on seven streets Wednesday as part of an expansion of the Speed Hump Pilot program. The city aims to target different residential and park roads to slow down traffic and increase pedestrian safety.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Construction work on Caughdenoy Road Bridge

The Onondaga County Department of Transportation alerts drivers of a project on Caughdenoy Road in the Town of Clay that begins Thursday. Crews will repair the Caughdenoy Road Bridge that extends over the Oneida River. The bridge is reduced to one lane, and alternate traffic will be on either side.
CLAY, NY
WKTV

Utica installs automatic pay stations downtown

UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica has installed automatic pay stations at the entrances of two downtown garages and two parking lots. Those four include the Washington Street Garage, Utica Place Garage, Union Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to The Stanley Theatre. Customers will need to pay...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Judge orders State DOT to pause I-81 project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri has ordered the State Department of Transportation to stop all work on the I-81 reconstruction project, including construction and awarding contracts until further notice. The temporary pause comes at the request of a group called “Renew 81 For All,” led by former Syracuse Police Chief […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Fallen tree causes brief power outage in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – About 1,200 people were without power in Rome Friday afternoon after a fallen tree took some lines down on North Madison Street. Outages were reported around 2:15 p.m. and power was restored around 2:30 p.m. after National Grid was able to reroute energy on the network to the affected customers.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Tree lighting celebration in Clinton Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The in-person “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting celebration is set for Friday, November 25 in Clinton Square. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says at 6 p.m. the 42-foot-tall tree will be lit to continue the tradition of lighting the tree after Thanksgiving. This...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville

FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
FREEVILLE, NY
iheart.com

Rochester, Syracuse Police Depts. Must Release Open Discipline records

The state's appellate division has ruled that the police departments in Rochester and Syracuse must release open and unsubstantiated disciplinary records -- in addition to records predating the repeal two years ago of a law keeping discipline records secret. The case is part of a statewide police transparency campaign in...
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022

(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Golisano After Hours expanding its hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Golisano After Hours is expanding its hours beginning Monday, November 14, to handle the increasing number of children with respiratory issues and other illnesses. Dr. Gregory Conners, Executive Director for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, says RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection) is sweeping through Central New York and Syracuse. “So we didn’t […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

21 bags of cocaine and loaded handgun found in New Hartford man's vehicle

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- A New Hartford man was charged with multiple felonies Friday, following a traffic stop on Higby Road. According to police, 35-year-old Floyd Thorne was pulled over after he went speeding past an officer that was already clearing a traffic stop. Upon stopping the vehicle, Thorne was allegedly uncooperative with the officer, who later discovered Thorne had been driving with a suspended license.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy