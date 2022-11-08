Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Calvin’s Buzzer Beater Sends Cards to 0-2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wright State’s Trey Calvin knocked down a step back jumper at the buzzer as the Raiders shock UofL 73-72 sending the Cards to an 0-2 to start to the season. UofL got steady play out of Hercy Miller early. He had a nice dish to...
Wave 3
Veterans speak at Meredith Dunn School for Veterans Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans came to speak to middle school students at Meredith Dunn on Friday. Richard Evans, a retired Colonel who served in the army for 28 years, came to speak to the students. He joined alongside Jeff Bryant, who was a national guard for over 22 years,...
Wave 3
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
Wave 3
Rare baseball memorabilia up for grabs at Louisville Slugger Museum auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum has several rare baseball collectibles up for grabs as part of its 19th annual live auction. The auction will include several big items, including Babe Ruth’s gloves, signed baseballs from several Hall of Fame players, autographed baseball cards, jerseys and more.
Wave 3
Forecastle Festival ‘taking a pause’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular music festival held on Louisville’s waterfront is “taking a pause” in 2023. In a message posted on Facebook, the Forecastle Festival says the pause is because “there are some things that we want to work on and improve for the future, so we’re going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival.”
Wave 3
WAVE honors our veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE gives thanks to all veterans for their service and sacrifice. We also recognize the ones we work with everyday. Photojournalist Michael Flynn served in the Navy. He’s been on the WAVE News Sunrise team for several years and is often driving our Storm Tracker.
Wave 3
JCPS students attend annual Women of Worth Conference
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 300 young women who attend 30 different JCPS elementary schools all came together Friday for the Women of Worth conference. This year’s theme was “Becoming”, where every girl received a copy of Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming.”. The goal of the conference...
Wave 3
First snow in WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning WAVE Country got the first taste of winter weather and woke up to snow on their yards. Here are some photos you all shared with us of what you saw when you looked outside Saturday. Some saw over an inch of snow this morning!
Wave 3
Nettie Depp statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear, Lt. Governor Coleman, First Lady Beshear and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee joined together Thursday to unveil the statue of Nettie Depp in the State Capitol. According to the release, the installation of Depp’s statue marks the first large-scale Capitol monument...
Wave 3
Festival of Trees & Lights kicks off this weekend
Rare Babe Ruth glove, other baseball memorabilia up for auction in Louisville. The items will be previewed at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory on Saturday and Sunday. Metro Council Republicans hope to bridge the ‘Watterson Divide’. Updated: 3 hours ago. For the first time since the 2003 Metro Government...
Wave 3
St. James Catholic School held annual Veterans Day ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. James Catholic School in Elizabethtown held its annual Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning. The school received the Purple Star Award, which is a state-sponsored recognition for individual schools’ dedication and support of military-connected youth. Colonel Ted Brown, Health Services Division Chief, Human Resources Command:
Wave 3
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fraternity house party near UofL’s campus turned into a crime scene early Saturday morning. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said a little after midnight, gunshots interrupted a Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house party on South Third Street. The incident started when a fight broke...
Wave 3
TARC seeks students for annual Design-a-Bus contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC is looking for students to help add some flare to their buses. As TARC celebrates its 23rd annual Design-a-Bus contest, students are invited to submit artwork focused on the theme, “Every Journey, a Story.”. Artists are encouraged to think about a personal journey from...
Wave 3
UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
Wave 3
Bardstown Bourbon Company opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Bourbon Company is expanding into downtown Louisville. According to the release, the new location will be on West Main Street. People will be able to enjoy classes that not only show how the whiskey is made but deconstructs the recipes as well. There will also be a gift shop where customers can buy exclusive bourbon and merchandise.
Wave 3
New exhibit coming to Roots 101 African American Museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new exhibit is coming to the Roots 101 African American Museum in downtown Louisville. According to the release, the exhibit is titled, “We Fought For Our Freedom: Kentucky’s African American Civil War Soldiers.”. Visitors can learn the stories of the soldiers who were...
Wave 3
Louisville Orchestra names new chief executive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Orchestra has named a new Chief Executive and you can meet him this weekend at the free show. According to Louisville Orchestra, after serving as the orchestra’s Interim Chief Executive, Graham Parker has stepped into the role Thursday. Parker has helped bring composers...
Wave 3
Louisville doctors seeing COVID hospitalizations rise ahead of holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the holidays approach, UofL Health said COVID hospitalizations are back on the rise. The health system said they have 57 patients. Some of those patients are in the ICU, and a few are on ventilators. The CDC said less than 10% of the country has...
Wave 3
Woman found guilty in 2018 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been convicted of the 2018 murder of a man she was involved in an intimate relationship with. A Jefferson County jury returned guilty verdicts against Brenda J. Porter, 62, on one count each of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Comments / 0