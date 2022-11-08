ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District

National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

Top 9 non-touristy things to do in Boston: Stray off the beaten path!

Boston is one of the most-visited cities in the US, and for good reason: It was founded more than a century before the Declaration of Independence, and its harbors were home to one of the most important moments in American history leading up to our war against the British. When you look for things to do in Boston, though, you’ll typically see all the same recommendations: The Freedom Trail, going to a Red Sox game, the Tea Party Museum. What if you’re looking more for non-touristy things to do in Boston?
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
AVON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
NEWTON, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Hairstylist Cassie Carey is making waves

Thursday, November 17th — Tonight, Cassie Carey of Boscawen fought against some difficult odds to become a celebrated hair stylist in NYC. She recently returned to NH to offer guidance and inspiration to students at Empire Beauty School. Plus, we step into the kitchen and behind the scenes with...
BOSCAWEN, NH
nbcboston.com

Beverly's Favorite Seal, Shoebert, Starring in New Children's Book

Shoebert the seal, who became a beloved town character in Beverly, Massachusetts back in September, is now set to become a children's book star. Shoebert spent days swimming around Shoe Pond in Beverly to plenty of fanfare, before "turning himself in" and being taken to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut for a full check up. He was later released back into the wild.
BEVERLY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy