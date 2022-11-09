ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia

By BILL BARROW Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jqtR_0j4pAsgk00
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached thegeneral election majority required under state law, ensuring an expensive, bitter fight that could still determine which party controls the Senate going forward.

It will be the second runoff for Warnock, who first won his seat in a Jan. 5, 2021, special election runoff alongside Democrat Jon Ossoff’s victory in a concurrent Senate runoff. Together, the Georgia seats gave Democrats the narrow majority they are now defending.

Whether Georgia becomes a winner-take-all a second time will depend on other contests that are still pending; Arizona and Nevada are the two most closely watched because Republicans are trying to oust Democratic incumbents.

Walker, 60, sought Wednesday to play up the possibility that Georgia will tilt the chamber one way or the other. “Control of the Senate is likely at stake,” Walker’s campaign wrote in a fundraising push. “We don’t have a moment to waste.”

Warnock, 53, acknowledged the likelihood of a runoff in the wee hours of Wednesday morning as he urged the supporters who remained at his election night party to gird themselves for more.

“I understand that at this late hour you may be a little tired, but whether it’s later tonight or tomorrow or four weeks from now, we will hear from the people of Georgia,” the senator said.

Regardless of the Senate’s partisan balance, Round 2 in Georgia will test again whether voters are more concerned about the economy under Democratic control of Washington or the Republican candidate’s rocky past, from Walker’s exaggerations of his business and personal achievements to allegations of violence against his family and accusations that he paid for the abortions of two women he dated despite his public support for a national abortion ban.

Walker tried throughout the general election campaign to frame a referendum on national Democrats, caricaturing Warnock as a yes-man for President Joe Biden amid sustained inflation. The former college and professional football star campaigns as a cultural and fiscal conservative but has offered a scant policy agenda should he be elected.

Warnock, in turn, has distanced himself from Biden. The senator styles himself as a pragmatist in a partisan era. He’s touted deals with Republicans on infrastructure, agriculture and other matters, while emphasizing measures he sponsored to cap insulin and other drug prices for Medicare recipients. Warnock also framed Walker, a celebrity athlete making his first bid for public office, as unqualified and unfit for high office.

The four-week sprint also could lure former President Donald Trump into the fray. In the final weeks of the campaign, Trump held rallies in several battleground states, recycling his false claims that the 2020 loss was fraudulent and teasing the possibility of a 2024 presidential run.

Walker is a close friend of Trump’s and got into the race at the former president’s urging, but Walker hasn’t campaigned with Trump thus far, saying he wants to win on his own.

Much of the runoff’s framing remains up in the air as long as other results are pending. If Democrats hold Arizona and Nevada to keep their majority even without Georgia, Warnock might have an easier time making the contest a localized choice between himself and Walker. But if the Senate hangs in the balance, Walker might more easily put Warnock on the defensive about the national implications he’s tried to avoid for months.

Returns in other Georgia races reveal the distinction between those two scenarios. By trailing Warnock in the first round, Walker ran considerably behind Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who was reelected comfortably despite a formidable challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams. That suggests plenty of Georgia voters, including many Republicans, supported Kemp but were unwilling to vote for Walker.

On Wednesday, Warnock’s campaign manager highlighted Walker’s weaknesses compared with victorious GOP nominees in Georgia. Quentin Fulks tweeted that Walker “significantly underperformed in an environment that set him up for success.” Fulks added that Walker “underperformed Trump’s vote share in (Georgia’s) rural, suburban and urban counties.”

Walker’s advisers did not immediately respond to Associated Press inquiries about his runoff approach. Walker hasn’t taken media questions at campaign events since a second woman accused him of paying for her abortion.

Nearly 6 in 10 voters said Warnock has the right background to serve as a senator, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,000 voters in the state. Only about 4 in 10 said the same about Walker. The state’s voters also were more likely to say that Warnock has strong moral values, with roughly half of voters saying so about the senator. About 4 in 10 voters said the same about Walker.

The runoff could turn on whether Walker can overcome voters’ concerns by capitalizing on their angst about the economy.

Nearly half of Georgia voters say the economy is the most pressing issue facing the country, according to VoteCast. Rising costs were named as a top concern among the state’s voters, with roughly 9 in 10 saying the inflated prices of groceries, gas and other goods were an important factor in their votes.

A runoff promises to be intensely personal, as well.

Both men’s former wives already have been featured in television and online advertisements making accusations against their former husbands.

Warnock has cast Walker as a “pathological liar” because he has exaggerated or misrepresented “basic facts of his life.” Warnock mocks Walker for carrying an honorary badge given to him by a Georgia sheriff as he claims falsely to have been a law enforcement officer.

Walker, in turn, has sought to discredit Warnock’s credentials as a minister. He points to Warnock’s support of abortion rights and an Atlanta apartment building overseen by Warnock’s church that at one time apparently attempted to evict some residents. Warnock denies any resident was evicted. Walker also notes Warnock began receiving a $7,000-plus monthly housing allowance after becoming a senator from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he is the senior minister, an arrangement that allows Warnock to receive a significant sum from the church while still complying with Senate ethics rules that cap senators’ outside income.

___

Associated Press reporter Amanda Seitz contributed from Washington.

___

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race

LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Another bright spot for Democrats: They may finally be rid of Stacey Abrams

Georgia is a purple state: Democrats win most of the big races, and Republicans win the ones in which Stacey Abrams runs. Abrams has proven extraordinarily good at soaking up media attention and donor money and not particularly good at winning races. She has deprived other, more electable Democrats of funds and even cost Georgia the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
69K+
Followers
107K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy