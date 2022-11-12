ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Cozy Sweater Basically Feels Like You’re Wearing a Blanket

By Bernadette Deron
 6 hours ago

There are many things we absolutely adore about the fall months, but wearing sweaters is definitely up there on the list! The cozy feeling knits bring — particularly when paired with the chilly, crisp weather — is seriously top-tier. Our wardrobes are already stocked with a ton of incredible styles, but we can always find room for more . Can you relate? We thought so!

The latest knit we're making space for is this open-front cardigan from Astylish . It's incredibly big and essentially feels like you're wrapped up in a blanket, which is one of the most wonderful sensations in the world!

Get the Astylish Women's Oversized Open Front Cardigan for $43 at Amazon!

The size of this sweater may feel too big for some, but that's actually why we love it most. It has an open-front design with lapels which you can fold over or wrap around your neck for added warmth. The sleeves are long, but they're buttoned up so you can make them 3/4 length. The sweater is also equally lengthy, so you can team it with leggings and feel covered-up if you want to go for a more casual look. That being said, you can also rock this cardigan with dresses or other elevated ensembles! Though the garment is simple, its versatility speaks volumes. This is a must-have!

Get the Astylish Women's Oversized Open Front Cardigan for $43 at Amazon!

We're fond of the different color options available, though they're limited to five hues. Luckily, each shade is beyond suitable for the fall — so you're bound to find a match to complement the remainder of your wardrobe! Shoppers say the quality of the sweater is also incredible, which is positive feedback that goes a long way. It's soft, comfy and can be worn with practically anything. Out of all of the sweaters currently chilling in our closets, we think this one may provide some major competition. Hello, necessary knit!

See it: Get the Astylish Women's Oversized Open Front Cardigan for $43 at Amazon!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Astylish and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! on't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

