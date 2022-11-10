ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War Ragnarok length and how long it takes to finish, explained

By Joel Franey
 4 days ago

God of War Ragnarok's length could range from 25 to 60 hours total with how long it takes to finish depending entirely on how you play it. The God of War Ragnarok side content is pretty extensive, so those who just play the story will have a much shorter experience than those who are willing to find all the Favors, Treasures, Collectibles and meet the full God of War Ragnarok cast hidden across the Nine Realms.

This is a game with a wealth of additional things to do and each realm you visit is stacked with side quests, collectibles, battles and more to tick off. We'll break down the length of the story, all the extras, and how long to complete God of War Ragnarok whether you're a completionist or just following the campaign.

How long to beat God of War Ragnarok

(Image credit: Sony)

God of War Ragnarok's length will vary from player to player, as mentioned, but we've broken it down as follows depending on how much you could take on:

  • Just story/campaign completion: 25-30 hours
  • Story plus some extras (average experience): 30-35 hours
  • 100% completion run: 55-60 hours+

Clearly there's a lot of discrepancy between these figures, but Ragnarok is a pretty broad game, and those who follow the story campaign alone are arguably going to experience less than half of the game's total content. If you're going to try and open all of the God of War Ragnarok Nornir Chests or find the set of God of War Ragnarok Ravens , expect to thing to take a little longer.

It's also true to say that much of the game opens up post-story. Without spoiling, not only is the game still playable after the God of War Ragnarok ending , but there's a wealth of new content, areas, side quests and challenges for players to engage with. Much of the 30 or so hours that add to the content after the story will very much be accessible then - after the story.

