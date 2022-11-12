Read full article on original website
Snow, ice create slippery Wednesday morning commute from upstate New York to interior New England
A fall storm tracking across the U.S. this week has brought the first measurable snow of the season to millions of people from the Midwest to the higher terrain of the Northeast, and this system's final chapter is now creating a dicey Wednesday morning commute as a wintry mix slickens roads across upstate New York and interior New England.
What are the Santa Ana and Diablo winds?
For people in California, the Santa Ana and Diablo winds are something that they experience every year. However, people outside the West Coast may not be as familiar with these weather phenomena.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday
The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
It’s Nicole’s last day as giant circulation finally loosens its grip on Florida
Nicole has weakened below tropical storm status, but it still has a monstrous, impressive circulation and a few leftover gusty winds to give it tropical depression status for a while longer.
Hazardous beach conditions expected along CA coastline
(BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline. KRON On […]
Remnants of Nicole exit Eastern Seaboard after historic late-season hurricane strike
icane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning, leaving at least five people dead and millions in damage in its wake.
Tropical Depression Nicole tracker: Projected path, watches and warnings, winds and rainfall
Tropical Depression Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning, and periods of heavy rain, high winds and coastal flooding will spread across the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard through late week.
History repeats itself: Hurricanes Ian, Nicole strike nearly same spots in Florida as Charley, Jeanne in 2004
Long-time Floridians likely have a fond memory of two notable hurricanes – Charley and Jeanne – that struck the state 43 days apart in 2004. And in a strange coincidence 18 years later, hurricanes Ian and Nicole also struck Florida in nearly the exact same locations as the 2004 pair.
Impacts to pecan crops from recent hurricanes expected to be minimal ahead of Thanksgiving
The U.S. is the world leader in pecan production, with hundreds of millions of pounds harvested annually, but experts in the industry said the weather can affect pecans in many ways. Georgia is the top producer each year with nearly 200,000 acres of the high-quality source of protein, but tropical...
'Unbelievable': Hurricane Nicole sucked Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes away like tissue paper
Unbelievable. That's how Philip Martin describes the destruction to his three homes suffered recently from Hurricane Nicole in Wilbur-by-the-Sea.
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. At 10 p.m., a National Hurricane Center advisory said the center of the storm was about 20 miles (35 kilometers) north of Tallahassee with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh). It was moving to the northwest at 15 mph (24 kmh). The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida in 37 years and only the third on record. It delivered another devastating blow just weeks after Ian came ashore on the Gulf Coast, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes.
'Like a death to me': First sun since Nicole reveals devastation left by storm
The eastern coastline beach communities of the Florida Peninsula were relentlessly battered by Nicole's storm surge. Waves became angry long before the storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach.
Watch: Live look at Nicole lashing Florida after making landfall
FOX Weather is streaming live video from cameras along Nicole’s path from Florida on YouTube.
Nicole weakens over Florida, but there’s a disruptive day ahead in part of the state
Tropical Storm Nicole still has a giant circulation that extends hundreds of miles from the center. Winds are still blowing onshore along the east coast of Florida, which will prevent the coastal flooding from quickly receding, but overall the effects are diminishing.
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
Why is the right side of a hurricane more dangerous?
Have you ever wondered why meteorologists say that the eastern side of the storm is the most dangerous? Or call it the "dirty side" of a hurricane?
Weather Talk: Will Maryland's seasonal snow totals be above or below normal?
Above or below? In this edition of Weather Talk, Meteorologist Tony Pann shares the guesses of the 11 News Weather Team in relation to normal snow season totals.
At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole's overnight landfall Thursday along Florida's eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
Home collapses into the sea as Tropical Storm Nicole erodes Florida coastline
Located in the coastal community of Wilbur-By-The-Sea, the house’s foundation was washed away by rising waters and strong waves.
