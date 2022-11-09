Read full article on original website
Related
realcleardefense.com
Joint Prepared Statement and Opening Remarks Before the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services, United States Nuclear Strategy and Policy, September 20, 2022
Eric S. Edelman and Franklin C. Miller, Joint Prepared Statement and Opening Remarks Before the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services, United States Nuclear Strategy and Policy, September 20, 2022, No. 538, November 10, 2022. Joint Prepared Statement and Opening Remarks Before the United States Senate Committee on Armed...
realcleardefense.com
Biden’s Nuclear Posture Review Is Too Timid for 2022
Nuclear weapons are serious capabilities, and declaratory policies are serious commitments. So readers who have followed the U.S. government’s nuclear posture product line since President Bill Clinton’s first review in 1994 have learned to expect both elegant wordsmithing and substantial elements of continuity in a policy that has long been broadly bipartisan. Moreover, it’s impossible to divorce thinking about nuclear weapons from the level of threat in the international security environment. Darker security environments naturally reinforce policy conservatism—and the current security environment is as gloomy as it has been in many a year.
'We are Ukraine': locals hail Russian retreat from Kherson
Ukrainians on Saturday hailed Russia's retreat from Kherson as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Balance in Senate chamber remains at 49-49, with eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start
Anti-government protest held in Albania over rising costs
TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters on Saturday protested the country's cost-of-living crisis, blaming it on the center-left government. Opposition supporters gathered in front of the main government building, shouting that Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialist Party should resign. The protest...
Comments / 0