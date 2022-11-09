Read full article on original website
Related
Revealed: the £30bn cost of Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget
Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget cost the country a staggering £30bn – doubling the sum that the Treasury says will have to be raised by Jeremy Hunt this week in a huge programme of tax rises and spending cuts. The independent Resolution Foundation calculates that the Truss government...
At least $1bn in investor assets missing after FTX collapse – reports
Sources tell Reuters funds were part of $10bn founder Sam Bankman-Fried transferred to his hedge fund
'We are Ukraine': locals hail Russian retreat from Kherson
Ukrainians on Saturday hailed Russia's retreat from Kherson as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.
Comments / 0