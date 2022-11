A photo illustration of a drop of red food coloring falling into an already red cup of water was created on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. As the general election approaches, there’s a chance Wyoming could turn a deeper shade of red. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law.

Yet that possibility exists.