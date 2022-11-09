Read full article on original website
AP: Dan Meuser defeats Amanda Waldman to win US House seat In Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional district
Republican Dan Meuser is holding on to his seat in the United States House of Representatives after beating Democrat Amanda Waldman, according to a projection from AP. Meuser has already served two terms in the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District, which covers the following counties:. All of Carbon.
Summer Lee wins 12th District race, poised to become Pa.'s first Black woman in Congress
State Rep. Summer Lee defeated Plum Councilman Mike Doyle on Tuesday night in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District and is poised to become the state’s first Black woman in Congress. With 97% of the district’s precincts reporting results just before midnight, the Democrat Lee had collected 55.5% of the...
Susan Wild declares victory over Lisa Scheller in Congressional seat representing Lehigh Valley
UPDATE: AP calls Lehigh Valley congressional race for Wild, retaining seat for Democrats in Pa. Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild declared victory over Republican challenger Lisa Scheller early Wednesday in the race to represent the Lehigh Valley, Carbon County and part of Monroe County in Congress. The Associated Press as of...
Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada
Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats' direction.
2022 election results for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022. Voters in our region could help shape the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. All 435 House seats were up...
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
Bus of migrants from Texas expected to arrive in Philadelphia next week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bus of roughly 50 migrants is expected to arrive in Philadelphia from Texas on Monday, the mayor's office announced on Friday night. The bus is expected to depart from Del Rio, Texas, on Saturday. The city said Texas officials did not contact Philadelphia ahead of busing the 50 to 52 individuals seeking asylum. The mayor's office learned about the news from a community partner. The city called Texas officials not alerting them about busing migrants to Philadelphia "disappointing and irresponsible."It's unclear where the bus will arrive in Philadelphia. The city said it's a fluid situation. Philadelphia's Office of...
Election 2022: Republicans keep Pennsylvania Senate; House too close to call
(The Center Square) – Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remains unclear amid claims to the contrary, and a much-watched U.S. House race has ended with an incumbent Democrat’s victory. In northeast Pennsylvania, the 7th Congressional District was won again by Democrat Susan Wild against Republican Lisa...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Shapiro Claims Victory Over Mastriano in Pennsylvania Governor's Race
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Pennsylvania. In a reprise of 2020, the country’s eyes turned once again to Pennsylvania on Election Day, waiting to see who would emerge victorious in two of this year’s most consequential midterm contests. Several outlets...
Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms
WASHINGTON — The United States’ ceiling for female governors was shattered this week, with voters in 12 states electing women to the role, breaking the prior record of nine set for the first time back in 2004. While not all of the gubernatorial campaigns have been called as of Thursday afternoon, Arizona and Oregon voters had two […] The post Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms appeared first on Daily Montanan.
