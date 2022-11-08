To many, Halloween is a time for tricks and treats, howls and haunts. For many students in the School of Engineering, the scariest yet most fulfilling moment of the holiday season involved presenting custom-made costume pieces to the children at Higher Ground, an after school nonprofit dedicated to supporting Orange County youth who face significant challenges at home. This partnership allowed Chapman students to provide at-risk youth with a precious opportunity: the chance to feel that their interests and dreams are both valued and important.

ORANGE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO