THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Supervisor II. This position supervises Family and Children‚Äôs Medicaid staff. This position requires considerable knowledge of all income maintenance programs, forms, and documents used in determining eligibility. Applicants must be knowledgeable of the use of the income maintenance manuals and knowledgeable of needs, problems, and attitudes of disadvantaged persons, have general knowledge of all agency programs and services and have the ability to learn basic supervisory/management skills, have the ability to communicate effectively with workers, supervisors, applicants, and community agencies to obtain pertinent data and to interpret rules and regulations. Minimum requirements are three years of experience as a caseworker or investigator in an income maintenance program, preferably with one year of supervisory experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. The starting salary is $41,484.28, depending on education and experience. The application for employment is available online at www.jcdss.org. Applications may be dropped off or mailed to the Jackson County Department of Social Services at 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until November 18, 2022. 36-37e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO