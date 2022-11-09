Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Asheville native Luke Combs takes home Entertainer of the Year honors for a second time
WLOS — Asheville native, Luke Combs walked away from Wednesday nights Country Music Awards as a big winner!. Combs won Album of the Year for Growin’ Up and the night’s top honor, Entertainer of the Year for the second year in a row. “I want to thank...
WLOS.com
Internet-famous clogger from Canton shows off signature moves at CMA Awards
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you were watching the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, you may have recognized the fancy footwork of a local internet celebrity. Zeb Ross, of the J Creek Cloggers, made an appearance and showed off his famous dance moves during the...
iheart.com
Asheville Outlets Tree Lighting Ceremony & Santa's Visit
Celebrate the holiday season at the Asheville Outlets' Tree Lighting Ceremony! Watch Santa light the tree and enjoy festive live music, strolling magic, face painting, and more. Plus, Josh and Ariel from STAR 104.3 will be broadcasting live from the event. Date: Saturday, November 26, 2022. Time: 6:00 pm. Location:...
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Clogger Stole The Show At Last Night’s CMA Awards
I absolutely loved the performances last night during the Country Music Association awards. One of my favorite moments was when a clogger from Canton, North Carolina stole the CMA Awards show. That might be one of the best County Music Association awards shows I have seen. And that is a big statement. The first thing I fell in love with was when Peyton Manning announced that his favorite song that year was one that started a new dance craze. That is when the world met a clogger from Canton, North Carolina. He was amazing!
FOX Carolina
Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
WLOS.com
PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
WYFF4.com
'A servant's heart': Community in shock after death of beloved grandfather in car crash
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In Anderson and Abbeville counties, family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved grandfather, husband and youth pastor after a car crash this week. Tuesday, 57-year-old Jerald Burdette took the day off, hooked his new fishing boat to the back of his truck...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status
NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status these Units are being sold to satisfy the Lien of unpaid rent: Sylva H017 Kassie Ashe B006 Joshua Walter Perry B068 Whitfield Anderson E102 Jared Betty B023 Keisha Carter G005 Michael Jones Franklin F-54 Karen Roberts E-13 Natalie Perrone Basis at 10:00 am on November 10th, 2022 at 4475 Hay 441S, Sylva, NC 28779(A-1 Storage) Pease note tenants have until auction time to pay the balance for their units, for questions please call 828-586-3438. 36e.
wrwh.com
UPDATED- Nicole Still Could Impact White County
(Cleveland)- Now that Nicole has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression White County Emergency Operations Center has reduced its status to OPCON 3, and will continue to monitor the storm system. Don Strength, Deputy Director of White County Emergency Management Agency said at 11:30 PM Nicole had weakened to a...
WLOS.com
What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A sticky white substance spewing from Canton's paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area. It's causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13's Help Desk for answers. We found...
accesswdun.com
SUV strikes, injures two pedestrians in Cleveland shopping center parking lot
Two individuals were injured Monday morning when they were struck by an SUV while walking across the parking lot to a Cleveland restaurant. The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. at Sunflower Restaurant in the shopping center at 868 South Main Street. “Two pedestrians were crossing the parking lot to...
WLOS.com
Friday Weather Update: Flooding concerns continue as Nicole brings heavy rain, wind
WLOS — Flash Flood Warning Extended Until 5pm: Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Buncombe County, Eastern Henderson County, Southwestern McDowell County, Western Polk County and Northwestern Rutherford County. Storm total rainfall of 3 to 6 inches has caused numerous streams across the area from Hendersonville to Black Mountain to...
greenvillejournal.com
Cherokee were major players in the Upstate’s Native American history
Hundreds of years before European settlers arrived in the Southeast, several native groups called the Upstate home. November is Native American History Month. In Greenville County, the Native American legacy was driven primarily by Cherokee tribes with a few Catawba communities near the eastern end of Cherokee territory. Preserving Upstate...
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Adult Services Social Worker
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Adult Services Social Worker. This position investigates reports of adult abuse and neglect, provides case management for at-risk adults, and certifies and monitors clients receiving Special Assistance In-home services. This position also provides ongoing case management for guardianships, payeeships, individual and family adjustments, in-home aide services, and case management of substantiated adult protective service cases. Other duties include general intake and community outreach services. Requires limited availability after hours and on weekends as-needed. The starting salary is $43,558.50, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until November 18, 2022. 36-37e.
WLOS.com
More details released about Swain County shooting deaths
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An apparent murder-suicide in the Alarka community over the weekend has rocked Swain County residents. On Saturday, the Swain County Sheriff's Office received a call from some worried family members who hadn’t been able to reach the elderly couple. When deputies arrived with...
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Supervisor II
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Supervisor II. This position supervises Family and Children‚Äôs Medicaid staff. This position requires considerable knowledge of all income maintenance programs, forms, and documents used in determining eligibility. Applicants must be knowledgeable of the use of the income maintenance manuals and knowledgeable of needs, problems, and attitudes of disadvantaged persons, have general knowledge of all agency programs and services and have the ability to learn basic supervisory/management skills, have the ability to communicate effectively with workers, supervisors, applicants, and community agencies to obtain pertinent data and to interpret rules and regulations. Minimum requirements are three years of experience as a caseworker or investigator in an income maintenance program, preferably with one year of supervisory experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. The starting salary is $41,484.28, depending on education and experience. The application for employment is available online at www.jcdss.org. Applications may be dropped off or mailed to the Jackson County Department of Social Services at 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until November 18, 2022. 36-37e.
FOX Carolina
Deputies search for missing woman last seen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Haley E. Mansfield, a missing woman from Anderson. Deputies said Mansfield was last seen on November 11, at around 11:30 a.m., in the David Lee Coffee Place area. They added that she was wearing a black shirt.
whqr.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
Northeastern Georgian
LEGAL NOTICE OF HEARING AS TO ZONING REQUEST CONCERNING PROPERTY TO BE LOCATED WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF BALDWIN, GEORGIA
Notice is given that the Mayor and Council of Baldwin, Georgia, shall conduct a public hearing as to the application of Habersham County Development Authority to amend the zoning map of the City of Baldwin, Georgia in order to have a zoning designation under the Baldwin Zoning Ordinance imposed as to one (1) tract of land owned by Habersham County Development Authority and being tract 3A of Tax Map Parcel 090 023 which is to be annexed and located within the corporate limits of the City of Baldwin, Georgia, and to have the zoning classification of Light Industrial (LI) (and currently located within the unincorporated area of Habersham County and having the zoning classification of High Intensity (HI). The public hearing will be held at the Baldwin Police Precinct, Municipal Courtroom, 155 Willingham Avenue, Baldwin, Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on November 28th, 2022 and is concerning the following tracts or parcels of land; tract 3A of Tax Map Parcel 090 023.
