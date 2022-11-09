Read full article on original website
krwc1360.com
Three Injured in Pickup vs. SUV Crash in Winsted Township
Three people were injured late Thursday afternoon in a two vehicle traffic crash in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that around 5:30 PM, an SUV that was westbound on Highway 7 collided with a pickup truck that was southbound on Babcock Avenue in Winsted Township. The driver of...
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod County Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Thursday evening. The State Patrol says an SUV and a pickup collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue, north of Lester Prairie. The Patrol says the driver and passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Samantha Fondurulia of...
KELOLAND TV
Local sanitation service accused of child labor violations in MN, NE
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. Department of Labor is asking a federal court to issue an injunction against Packers Sanitation Services to stop illegally employing minors. The filing comes after an investigation by the department found that Packers employed at least 31 children between the ages of...
KEYC
POLICE: 2 arrested following shooting in Waseca
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca say two people have been arrested following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a release, just before 12:30 Thursday morning, police were called to a municipal parking lot between the Post Office and State Street for the report of gunfire. A short time later, police found a vehicle and a driver and learned the vehicle had been shot multiple times. Police say there were no injuries.
knuj.net
INFORMATION MEETING SCHEDULED FOR CLEAR LAKE NEAR GIBBON
The Minnesota DNR has scheduled an informational meeting about proposed management changes for Clear Lake near Gibbon. DNR fisheries managers are investigating the use of drawdowns on Clear Lake, which is a tool that temporarily lowers water levels to mimic natural drought cycles. Clear Lake has been pampered by poor water quality because of common carp and shoreline erosion caused by wind and wave action. Droughts allow a shallow lake ecosystem to reset itself by re-establishing aquatic vegetation, consolidating sediment on the lake bottom and increasing the chance of a fish winterkill, which would help remove Clear Lake’s abundant population of invasive common carp which degrade water quality through their feeding actions. The public can ask questions and provide input at a public meeting scheduled for 7 pm Tuesday, November 22 at the Gibbon Community Center. If you are interested, you can also get ahold of Hutchinson area fisheries supervisor Scott Mackenthun.
ABC7 Chicago
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
One burned in fiery explosion at New Ulm mobile home park
A fiery explosion overnight Friday at a New Ulm mobile home park left one person with burn injuries, according to authorities. The New Ulm Fire Department said firefighters and police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to the Oakwood Estates on reports of an explosion and fire. Firefighters found one...
KEYC
Sheriff race winners react to election results
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January. The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.
KEYC
Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20
The murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in rural Carver County in 2015 will be the focus on a new "20/20" special airing Friday evening on ABC. The special, called "Divine Intervention", is hosted by John Quiñones. Olander was found brutally murdered inside his ransacked San Francisco Township home on...
Southern Minnesota News
3 incumbents & a newcomer elected to Mankato school board
Three incumbents and one newcomer have been elected to the Mankato School Board. Patrick Baker (17.65%), Kari Pratt (16.44%), and Shannon Sinning (15.13%) received the top votes for seats with a four-year term. Board Chair Jodi Sapp was not reelected. Sapp won 12.05% of the vote, behind Sinning. Baker was...
willmarradio.com
New president chosen for Olivia Hospital and Clinic
(Olivia MN-) HealthPartners announced today that Nathan Pulscher will be the new president of Olivia Hospital & Clinic. Pulscher, who will begin in early December, brings deep experience in strategic planning and operations, as well as a broad range of experience in clinic services. For the past six years, Pulscher...
knuj.net
Albert L Ebnet
Albert L Ebnet age 90, Sleepy Eye and formerly of Springfield, MN died on November 9, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Medical Center. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel and will continue on Monday from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield, MN. Mass of Christian burial will be held at the St. Raphael Catholic Church on Monday at 10:30 am. The clergy will be Father Phil Schotzko. Interment will be at the St. Raphael Catholic Cemetery in Springfield, MN.
hot967.fm
Election Results: Massad Wins Mankato Mayor’s Race
19 precincts in contest. 19 of 19 precincts reported in municipalit. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West graduate who made the switch from TV journalism to radio. After five years at KEYC News 12, Ashley is thrilled to be working for KTOE News. Ashley and her husband John, and son John, enjoy spending time in the community. You can also find Ashley coaching and playing softball and supporting her brother on the MSU football team and her sister with Scarlet athletics. Even though she went to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Ashley kept her Minnesota roots and is a big Twins and Vikings fan!
knuj.net
CARL THEDENS
81-year-old Carl J. Thedens of rural Sleepy Eye passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye with interment in the Home Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye and one hour prior to the service at the Church, enter through the North Entrance.
KEYC
Mankato West looks to defend state title
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team returns to this year’s class 5A state football tournament with hopes of repeating as champs. Despite losing a large number of talented seniors from last year’s squad, the results are the same for Mankato West. the team is undefeated and busy gearing up for another state tournament.
