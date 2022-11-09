The Minnesota DNR has scheduled an informational meeting about proposed management changes for Clear Lake near Gibbon. DNR fisheries managers are investigating the use of drawdowns on Clear Lake, which is a tool that temporarily lowers water levels to mimic natural drought cycles. Clear Lake has been pampered by poor water quality because of common carp and shoreline erosion caused by wind and wave action. Droughts allow a shallow lake ecosystem to reset itself by re-establishing aquatic vegetation, consolidating sediment on the lake bottom and increasing the chance of a fish winterkill, which would help remove Clear Lake’s abundant population of invasive common carp which degrade water quality through their feeding actions. The public can ask questions and provide input at a public meeting scheduled for 7 pm Tuesday, November 22 at the Gibbon Community Center. If you are interested, you can also get ahold of Hutchinson area fisheries supervisor Scott Mackenthun.

GIBBON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO