If a tourism marketing consultant has its way, Anchorage would bristle with signs directing visitors to points of interest. A comprehensive wayfinding system is the top priority suggested in the Anchorage Destination Assessment, a report by Arizona-based consulting firm Roger Brooks International commissioned by the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation. For the study, the firm enlisted “secret shoppers” to reconnoiter the city in January and July 2022 and review its attractions, customer service, ease of movement, and amenities. According to the report, “We looked at Anchorage as: 1) a place to live and raise a family, 2) a place to work, invest in, or bring a business, and 3) a place to visit.”

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO