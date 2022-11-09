Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness readying for holiday events as popularity grows
A year ago, encouraging county families and businesses to decorate Inverness lamp posts at Liberty Park for the holidays was not much more than an afterthought to the December lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and boat parade on Lake Henderson. In 2021, about 20 lamp post were set...
Citrus County Chronicle
Making the holidays brighter
It's time to bring some happiness into the lives of local seniors by participating in the annual Be a Santa to a Senior effort. Sponsored by the Lecanto Levi’s 4-H Club and Home Instead, serving Citrus County, the Be a Santa to a Senior program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors.
Citrus County Chronicle
It's a golden year for Chassahowitzka church
The First Christian Church of Chassahowitzka, 11275 S Riviera Drive, Homosassa, will celebrate its Golden Jubilee, Dec. 3 and 4. Saturday, the church will host a community day and open house. Sunday, a special service and luncheon will be held in honor of the church’s 50th anniversary. “This weekend’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County welcomes winter migration of manatees
Citrus County’s waters will get busier when winter arrives. Not with boaters, kayakers and swimmers, but with manatees.
Citrus County Chronicle
Clayton Homes of Chiefland celebrates grand opening while also giving back to the community
CHIEFLAND — Clayton Homes of Chiefland recently celebrated its grand opening with not just some food and fun, but also turkeys, as well. As a way to celebrate the opening and also give back to the community, employees at the mobile home dealer handed out 125 free turkeys to those who paid a visit to Clayton Homes Saturday for the festivities.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man arrested for burglarizing, attacking neighbor
A Crystal River man was jailed for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s house and attacking its homeowner with a weapon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 30-year-old Damen Michael Bolinger Saturday, Nov. 5, under a charge of burglary involving battery.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County dodges Nicole's fury
Tropical Storm Nicole has come and gone leaving Citrus County pretty much unscathed. Except for scattered downed trees on roads and debris littering some roads and yards, the storm was a non-event.
Citrus County Chronicle
County hospitals receive mediocre Healthgrades scores; other area facilities perform better
Area hospitals can tout their new health care awards along with being selected by Healthgrades as some of the best hospitals providing specialty care to patients. Unfortunately, Citrus County’s hospitals didn’t make the list. In comparison, HCA Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville received Healthgrades’ 2023:
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser
Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
Citrus County Chronicle
Couple arrested for possessing meth, fentanyl to sell on local bicycle trail
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a man and woman into custody for allegedly dealing in methamphetamine and fentanyl on a local bicycle trail. Floral City 29-year-old Brett Daniel Blanton and 19-year-old Alexis Marie Duff, whose hometown was not disclosed, were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 8 and 9
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 8. Frank Vincent Hoffmeister, 48, Inverness, arrested Nov. 8 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Chiefland men arrested following search warrant at well-known drug house
CHIEFLAND — Two Chiefland men were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following a long drug investigation by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force team. According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the task force ended the lengthy investigation after carrying out a search warrant at a known drug house located at 10091 NW 40 Ave. slightly east of Chiefland.
Citrus County Chronicle
Air Force veteran restores World War II fighter plane to ride in parades
As a longtime Shriner, U.S. Air Force veteran John Chambers loves riding in parades. “I’ve been a Master Mason 3rd Degree, a Shriner, a Knights Templar and a member of the American Legion for more than 50 years, and I’ve been in a lot of parades,” Chambers, 85, said from his home in Inverness.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man must be prosecuted vigorously
Neglect often crosses species lines, as apparently illustrated by the case involving the Hernando man charged with cruelty to animals and abuse of an elderly or disabled person after authorities reportedly found three dogs and his grandmother living in deplorable conditions. He must be prosecuted vigorously, and if convicted, given...
Citrus County Chronicle
Two incidents over the last week occur on the campus of Bronson Middle High School
BRONSON — Two separate incidents within the last week at Bronson Middle High School led to a secure campus and lockdown at the institution. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, on Thursday, Nov. 3, the school announced a secure campus just before 10 a.m. after a student went to the health department complaining of sudden illness and associated vomiting.
Citrus County Chronicle
Power outages, downed tree limbs so far in Citrus
Tropical Storm Nicole remained on track as of Thursday afternoon, moving west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The center of the storm was located near Brooksville at 1 p.m. and was headed toward Cedar Key. Although Nicole is weakening over land and the eye wall is becoming disorganized, a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Citrus County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers out to make history
The Lecanto football team was denied in its bid to win the first district championship in school history, but there are still plenty of milestones to hit for the Panthers when the Class 3S playoffs open Saturday night in Dade City. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but poor...
Citrus County Chronicle
New rules to protect seniors choosing Medicare Advantage plans
The warning of buyer beware is nothing new, but complaints about false and misleading claims in the Medicare Advantage market have become so bad that government officials are stepping in to try and better protect seniors. That’s important to Citrus County with well over a third of its residents who...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland cruises past Newberry for first-round playoff win
CHIEFLAND — One of the things first-year Chiefland head football coach James Corbin mentioned after last week's loss to inner-county foe Williston was cutting down on the mistakes moving forward. And after turning the ball over a handful of times against the Red Devils, the Indians would turn the...
Comments / 0