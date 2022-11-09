Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin McCarthy says it's 'not God's plan for me to be speaker' if Republicans win the House in November but reject his leadership bid: report
Kevin McCarthy's mission in life is to become speaker of the House. Regaining control of the chamber this fall would help him stake a claim for the leadership gavel. If GOP colleagues still deny him the speaker post next year, McCarthy says it wasn't meant to be, he told Punchbowl News.
A presidential historian says he believes Trump was 'enjoying the violence' during the January 6 Capitol riot: 'He thought that was a way of staying in office'
A presidential historian said that Trump was "enjoying the violence" during the Jan. 6 riot. Michael Beschloss slammed the former president for being "hands-off" during the attack. New footage revealed that congressional leaders were calling around for help to restore order. A presidential historian said former President Donald Trump was...
Trump Spends Election Day Furiously Posting Fraud Conspiracies
Last night, closing out the 2022 midterm election campaign at an Ohio rally with Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Donald Trump sounded confident of massive wins for the GOP. “This is the year we’re going to take back the House, we’re going to take back the Senate, and take back America,” he predicted, “and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House!” Still, Trump spent the next day doing all he could to sow distrust in the nation’s election systems, priming Republicans to contest unfavorable results, both this week and in two years should he make...
buzzfeednews.com
Two Poll Workers In Georgia Were Dismissed After Officials Found "Questionable Social Media Posts"
On Tuesday morning, minutes before the polls opened, a mother and son in Georgia were terminated as poll workers after concerns were raised over comments made on social media and during a virtual poll worker event that was held on Sunday, election officials said. At 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Laura Kronen...
Republicans are blaming Trump after the GOP's midterm 'red wave' failed to materialize
Republican analysts blamed Trump for the GOP's disappointing midterm results. They say the former president is too divisive, and backed poor quality candidates. The GOP had been expected to make sweeping gains, but these didn't materialise. Republican analysts and commentators blamed Donald Trump for the party's disappointing performance in the...
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
Nancy Pelosi Responds to Trump, Musk Conspiracy Theories: ‘It’s Really Sad for the Country’
Nancy Pelosi spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night in her first interview since her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked. The House Speaker began the interview by saying she “absolutely” agreed with President Joe Biden, who tied the assault on her husband to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Pelosi also confirmed that Paul’s operation was a “success” but said it is only one part of the recovery, as the head injury was “drastic.”
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Business Insider
Trump lawyer John Eastman 'didn't even believe what he was telling the president,' Mike Pence says of January 6 plot
Trump lawyer John Eastman "didn't even believe" his own advice for overturning the 2020 election, Mike Pence wrote Wednesday. Eastman had argued the former vice president could unilaterally reject electoral votes. But Eastman admitted to the vice president's general counsel that was not legal, Pence wrote. Conservative attorney John Eastman...
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
The Most Dangerous Republicans on the Ballot
It was more than a little troubling when Marjorie Taylor Greene, someone who had demonstrated an affinity for QAnon while pushing several other conspiracy theories, was elected to Congress in 2020. The House of Representatives voted to strip her of her committee assignments shortly after her term began, and even the office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called her views “deeply disturbing.” A lot can change in two years. The Republican Party is now totally in thrall of extremists and conspiracy theorists, including former President Donald Trump, who made professing a belief that the 2020 election was stolen is...
A Red Wave Didn’t Give Republicans the House But Gerrymandering Probably Will
House Republicans failed to win the House on Election Day. But their earlier wins in the redistricting wars may still be enough for them to flip the House. Republicans aggressively gerrymandered a number of states over the past two years, redrawing congressional district lines to give them new seats, protect their vulnerable incumbents, and go hard after Democrats in states like Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas. Democrats tried this as well in many places—but their efforts were stymied by court decisions in places like New York and limited by blue- and swing-state measures designed to end gerrymandering, the process where politicians get to pick their voters by redrawing political boundaries.
Republican Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in midterm elections – as it happened
Cheney plans to campaign for Representative Elissa Slotkin
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
Comments / 0