Del Monaco Winery and Vineyards celebrates 14th anniversary
Cookeville – Fill up a glass and join Del Monaco Winery on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 to celebrate the winery’s 14th anniversary. On Sunday, brunch will be served from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Coy Jackson and Christian Davis will be on stage Sunday, and Del Monaco...
Ribbon Cutting for StretchLab Murfreesboro
Congratulations to StretchLab Murfreesboro for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 9th at 11am. StretchLab Murfreesboro is located at 451 N. Thompson Lane, Suite C (just down from Samari’s), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-575-3080.
CRMC to host community health fair
Cookeville – On November 10, Cookeville Regional Medical Center will host the Cookeville Regional Community Health Fair. This health fair will take place in the hospital’s Education Center located inside in the East Entrance of the hospital beside the emergency entrance from 7 a.m to 10 a.m. The...
Work to restore historically Black cemetery uncovers hundreds of stories
Over many years, a major part of a city's history became almost completely hidden by overgrown brush. More than ten years of work is helping to uncover the story of hundreds of people.
Dirt moving: FirstBank making progress, anticipated opening Dec. 9
Cookeville – Workers are making progress on FirstBank‘s newest location at the corner of County Service Drive and Willow Avenue in Cookeville. According to sources, the building will open on Dec. 9 and will replace the 851 S. Willow Avenue location as FirstBank’s primary Cookeville office. As...
Averitt Express honored as Military Friendly Employer
Cookeville – Averitt Express was recently named as a Military Friendly Employer byViqtory, a veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to employers. The recognition is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 companies. According to Viqtory, “Military Friendly Employers strive toward and succeed in the areas that...
Renderings of Lebanon Outlet Mall redevelopment released
The Lebanon Outlet Mall is going to see some major transformation. From town homes, retail, and restaurants, the Mayor of Lebanon told News 2 the site plan has been officially approved by the planning commission.
Roane State to host manufacturing job fair at Campbell County campus
Roane State Community College will host a manufacturing industry job fair this month at its Campbell County Campus. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET and will feature key employers in the area, particularly from Campbell County, Clinton and Anderson County. “The...
Deer Creek Golf Club set for auction
Crossville – Have you always dreamed of owning your own golf course? On Dec. 10 that dream can come true, but only if the price is right. Deer Creek Golf Club in Crossville is going up for auction. The Deer Creek Golf Club is a Par 72 course designed...
PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022
Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!
Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Historic former post office building up for auction
One place has been downtown as far back as anyone in Lebanon can remember. That's because it's been there 107 years: a post office for many years and then the Wilson County Election Commission.
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
Taiho Manufacturing in Gordonsville is NOW HIRING – New starting pay!
Taiho Manufacturing of Tennessee, Inc., a leader in the automotive parts industry, is currently accepting applications at the Gordonsville, Tennessee manufacturing facility. They have immediate openings with new pay rate starting at $17.00 per hour!. Positions available include Assembly and/or Press Operators for 2nd shift ( 2 p.m. 10 p.m.)....
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
$800K lottery ticket sold in Murfreesboro
A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won a $800,000 jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
