Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
King Charles Breaks Protocol For the Nicest Reason
King Charles and Queen Camilla broke protocol for the sweetest reason. Buzz60's Keri Lumm has the story.
WHAS 11
'The Crown': The Truth About Princess Diana's Tell-All 'Panorama' Interview With Martin Bashir
Episode 8 of The Crown's fifth season is titled "Gunpowder," and, appropriately, features one of the most explosive moments in the relationship between Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales. The episode ends with Diana's infamous tell-all interview with Martin Bashir, which first aired on the BBC's Panorama program on Nov. 20, 1995.
WHAS 11
Rebel Wilson Recalls the 'Devastating' News That She Had No Viable Embryos
Rebel Wilson celebrated becoming a mother earlier this week with the announcement of the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian. Now, the 42-year-old is reflecting on the journey it took for her latest role. In a new interview with People, the Australian actress talks about her upcoming film, The Almond...
Elizabeth Hurley Responded To Matthew Perry's Memoir And Said He Was A "Nightmare" To Work With
Elizabeth didn't have the best time working with the Friends star on the 2002 film — but that doesn't mean she doesn't like him.
WHAS 11
Hasnat Khan: What to Know About Princess Diana's Secret Romance With 'Mr. Wonderful'
With season 5 of The Crown premiering this month on Netflix, there has been a renewed interest in Princess Diana's complicated love life after her split and 1996 divorce from Prince Charles. The late Princess of Wales entertained several relationships after leaving the future king and prior to her 1997...
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch Reveal Why They're Having Two Weddings (Exclusive)
Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are planning to celebrate their love twice! ET's Denny Directo spoke with the engaged couple following Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and they revealed why they plan to tie the knot twice. "We're gonna have two [weddings]," Mari told ET. "I'm originally from...
WHAS 11
'Wednesday' Star Gwendoline Christie on Why She Identified With 'The Addams Family' (Exclusive)
The Addams Family has a special place in Gwendoline Christie's heart. So it was equally exciting for the actress, who plays Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems on Netflix's Wednesday, to step into the franchise. "I absolutely was obsessed with The Addams Family. I've always loved The Addams Family," the Game...
WHAS 11
'Friday Night Lights' Stars Dish on the Show's Biggest Celebrity Fans (Exclusive)
It's time to head back to Dillon, Texas, for a Friday Night Lights rewatch with the show's stars!. Scott Porter and Zach Gilford -- a.k.a Dillon Panthers quarterbacks Jason "Six" Street and Matt "Seven" Saracen -- are teaming up for a new podcast, It's Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond, where they'll be rewatching each episode of the beloved football drama's five-season run and reminiscing about their time on the show.
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Pens Message to Ex Cole and the Internet After Polarizing Reunion Special
Spoiler alert: If you have not watched the season 3 finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution. Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey is addressing her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, as well as her online haters. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the wedding-packed finale episode of season 3 as well as the subsequent reunion special.
WHAS 11
Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?
Just days after Chris Evans revealed he's ready to settle down and have kids, it's now come to the world's attention that he's had a special lady by his side for quite some time -- the actress Alba Baptista. ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating the...
Throwing soup at the problem: are radical climate protests helping or hurting the cause?
The rise of activists targeting famous artworks has experts divided on whether such tactics benefit social movements. On Wednesday, activists staged a protest at the National Gallery of Australia, scrawling in blue marker pen over the framed prints of Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup I. One of the protesters, who belonged to the group Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies, tried to glue herself to a print.
WHAS 11
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien
Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
WHAS 11
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling that third trimester struggle! On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared an update on her pregnancy with her followers. "I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," the 35-year-old said on her Instagram Story.
WHAS 11
'The Bachelor': Jesse Palmer Reveals How Zach's Journey Is a 'Throwback' to Older Seasons (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor is going to have early franchise vibes. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Jesse Palmer after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, and the host gave an update about season 27 of The Bachelor, which is currently in production. "I would say this is the...
WHAS 11
Go Inside Lizzo's World in First Documentary Trailer: Watch!
Lizzo's trailer for her new HBO Max documentary has finally dropped and it's about damn time, because it's got all the makings of being good as hell!. The "Juice" rapper/singer on Thursday shared the 1-minute, 31-second trailer to her more than 16 million followers on social media, revealing in the trailer how her own insecurities nearly prevented her from launching what would soon become an incredibly successful career.
"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories
In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
WHAS 11
Rihanna Releases New Song 'Born Again' From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Rihanna is on a roll! At midnight on Friday, the singer released her second contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, a soul-stirring ballad titled "Born Again." "I'd give my heart to this place/I'd give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away," Rihanna sings in the...
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
WHAS 11
Jane Fonda Is Feeling the Love as She Celebrates 85th Birthday With GCAPP Fundraiser (Exclusive)
Jane Fonda is feeling the love! The acclaimed actress and celebrated activist will be turning 85 next month, and she's opening up about her health, her fundraising efforts and what she hopes will be her legacy. Fonda recently sat down with ET's Brooke Anderson, and reflected on the upcoming milestone...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé's Kim Says She and Usman Are Soul Mates and Reacts to Being Called 'Delusional' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé star Kim is secure in her relationship with Usman despite facing intense criticism online. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Kim about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and she talked about her and Usman's unconventional relationship and why she is so invested.
Comments / 0