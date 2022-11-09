ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Rebel Wilson Recalls the 'Devastating' News That She Had No Viable Embryos

Rebel Wilson celebrated becoming a mother earlier this week with the announcement of the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian. Now, the 42-year-old is reflecting on the journey it took for her latest role. In a new interview with People, the Australian actress talks about her upcoming film, The Almond...
WHAS 11

Hasnat Khan: What to Know About Princess Diana's Secret Romance With 'Mr. Wonderful'

With season 5 of The Crown premiering this month on Netflix, there has been a renewed interest in Princess Diana's complicated love life after her split and 1996 divorce from Prince Charles. The late Princess of Wales entertained several relationships after leaving the future king and prior to her 1997...
WHAS 11

'Friday Night Lights' Stars Dish on the Show's Biggest Celebrity Fans (Exclusive)

It's time to head back to Dillon, Texas, for a Friday Night Lights rewatch with the show's stars!. Scott Porter and Zach Gilford -- a.k.a Dillon Panthers quarterbacks Jason "Six" Street and Matt "Seven" Saracen -- are teaming up for a new podcast, It's Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond, where they'll be rewatching each episode of the beloved football drama's five-season run and reminiscing about their time on the show.
WHAS 11

Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?

Just days after Chris Evans revealed he's ready to settle down and have kids, it's now come to the world's attention that he's had a special lady by his side for quite some time -- the actress Alba Baptista. ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating the...
The Guardian

Throwing soup at the problem: are radical climate protests helping or hurting the cause?

The rise of activists targeting famous artworks has experts divided on whether such tactics benefit social movements. On Wednesday, activists staged a protest at the National Gallery of Australia, scrawling in blue marker pen over the framed prints of Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup I. One of the protesters, who belonged to the group Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies, tried to glue herself to a print.
WHAS 11

'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien

Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
WHAS 11

Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling that third trimester struggle! On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared an update on her pregnancy with her followers. "I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," the 35-year-old said on her Instagram Story.
WHAS 11

Go Inside Lizzo's World in First Documentary Trailer: Watch!

Lizzo's trailer for her new HBO Max documentary has finally dropped and it's about damn time, because it's got all the makings of being good as hell!. The "Juice" rapper/singer on Thursday shared the 1-minute, 31-second trailer to her more than 16 million followers on social media, revealing in the trailer how her own insecurities nearly prevented her from launching what would soon become an incredibly successful career.
BuzzFeed

"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories

In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
WHAS 11

Rihanna Releases New Song 'Born Again' From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Rihanna is on a roll! At midnight on Friday, the singer released her second contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, a soul-stirring ballad titled "Born Again." "I'd give my heart to this place/I'd give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away," Rihanna sings in the...

