Cambridge, MA

Men’s Basketball Meets Elon on Sunday to Close Asheville Championship

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men's basketball closes play at the Asheville Championship at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina with a consolation matchup against Elon University on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+). What to Know. Opening play at the Asheville Championship, Harvard fell to Louisiana...
Men’s Soccer Hosts Dartmouth on Saturday in Regular Season Finale

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men's soccer hosts Dartmouth College for Senior Day in its regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. (ESPN+) at Jordan Field, with the Crimson bringing a seven-game unbeaten streak into the contest. What to Know. The Crimson will honor the nine...
Men’s Basketball Falls to Louisiana at Asheville Championship, 75-61

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Senior forward Chris Ledlum led four Crimson in double figures with team highs in points (15) and rebounds (eight), but Harvard University men's basketball fell to the University of Louisiana, 75-61, on Friday night in the semifinals of the Asheville Championship at Harrah's Cherokee Center. The...
Women's Rugby Wins NIRA Semifinals Against Army, 41-24

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Women's Rugby team won the NIRA Semifinals against Army, 41-24. The Crimson will now advance to the Championship Finals on Saturday, Nov. 19th. The Crimson scored seven tries in the match: three in the first half and four in the second half. Chloe Headland made three...
Women's Swimming and Diving Opens Ivy Competition With 186-113 Victory at Brown

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard women's swimming and diving (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) had a successful Ivy-opening meet at Brown (1-3, 1-3 Ivy), earning a 186-113 victory over the Bears at Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. Harvard totaled 12 victories, eight second-place showings, and six third-place finishes to top Brown. Harvard...
No. 1 Men’s Squash Takes on No. 10 Rochester to Open 2022-23 Campaign

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – National title defense will begin on Saturday, November 12 and 12:00 p.m., as Harvard men's squash hosts No. 10 University of Rochester at the Murr Squash Center. What to know. The Crimson closed out their 2021-22 season last year by going 15-1 and winning their third-straight...
Men’s Heavyweight Races Their Last Regatta of the Fall Season

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Men's Heavyweight Rowing team will race tomorrow Nov. 11, at the Foot of The Charles for their last fall season race. Due to bad weather, the race was moved from the original date of Saturday to Friday. Racing will begin at 7:15 a.m. The team will...
Radcliffe Heavyweight Novice Eight Set to Race Foot of The Charles

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Radcliffe Heavyweight rowing will send one novice eight to race in the Foot of The Charles regatta tomorrow, Friday Nov. 12. This will be the 11th straight year that the black and white have raced in the Foot of The Charles. The Varsity team finished their season...
