This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
gocrimson.com
Men’s Soccer Uses Second-Half Surge to Top Dartmouth in Regular Season Finale, 3-0
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Alessandro Arlotti, junior James Fahmy, and first-year Matus Vician all scored goals in the second half, senior goalkeeper Oskar Nilsson posted the shutout, and Harvard University men's soccer defeated Dartmouth College, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon at Jordan Field in its regular season finale on Senior Day. The Crimson...
gocrimson.com
Men’s Basketball Meets Elon on Sunday to Close Asheville Championship
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men's basketball closes play at the Asheville Championship at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina with a consolation matchup against Elon University on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+). What to Know. Opening play at the Asheville Championship, Harvard fell to Louisiana...
gocrimson.com
Men’s Soccer Hosts Dartmouth on Saturday in Regular Season Finale
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men's soccer hosts Dartmouth College for Senior Day in its regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. (ESPN+) at Jordan Field, with the Crimson bringing a seven-game unbeaten streak into the contest. What to Know. The Crimson will honor the nine...
gocrimson.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to Louisiana at Asheville Championship, 75-61
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Senior forward Chris Ledlum led four Crimson in double figures with team highs in points (15) and rebounds (eight), but Harvard University men's basketball fell to the University of Louisiana, 75-61, on Friday night in the semifinals of the Asheville Championship at Harrah's Cherokee Center. The...
gocrimson.com
Women's Rugby Wins NIRA Semifinals Against Army, 41-24
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Women's Rugby team won the NIRA Semifinals against Army, 41-24. The Crimson will now advance to the Championship Finals on Saturday, Nov. 19th. The Crimson scored seven tries in the match: three in the first half and four in the second half. Chloe Headland made three...
gocrimson.com
Women's Swimming and Diving Opens Ivy Competition With 186-113 Victory at Brown
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard women's swimming and diving (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) had a successful Ivy-opening meet at Brown (1-3, 1-3 Ivy), earning a 186-113 victory over the Bears at Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. Harvard totaled 12 victories, eight second-place showings, and six third-place finishes to top Brown. Harvard...
gocrimson.com
No. 1 Men’s Squash Takes on No. 10 Rochester to Open 2022-23 Campaign
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – National title defense will begin on Saturday, November 12 and 12:00 p.m., as Harvard men's squash hosts No. 10 University of Rochester at the Murr Squash Center. What to know. The Crimson closed out their 2021-22 season last year by going 15-1 and winning their third-straight...
gocrimson.com
Men’s Heavyweight Races Their Last Regatta of the Fall Season
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Men's Heavyweight Rowing team will race tomorrow Nov. 11, at the Foot of The Charles for their last fall season race. Due to bad weather, the race was moved from the original date of Saturday to Friday. Racing will begin at 7:15 a.m. The team will...
gocrimson.com
Radcliffe Heavyweight Novice Eight Set to Race Foot of The Charles
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Radcliffe Heavyweight rowing will send one novice eight to race in the Foot of The Charles regatta tomorrow, Friday Nov. 12. This will be the 11th straight year that the black and white have raced in the Foot of The Charles. The Varsity team finished their season...
