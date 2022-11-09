Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
US News and World Report
Britain Has Frozen 18 Billion Pounds Worth of Russian Assets
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Thursday it had frozen assets worth more than 18 billion pounds ($20.5 billion) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and businesses sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has overtaken Libya and Iran to become Britain's most-sanctioned nation, the Office of Financial Sanctions...
US News and World Report
Brazil's BRF Misses Forecasts With $26 Million Q3 Loss
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Wednesday posted a net loss that narrowed in the third quarter while still missing analysts' hopes of a small profit, dragged by higher costs of debt amid surging interest rates. BRF, which sells pork and poultry across Latin America, Asia,...
US News and World Report
Musk's First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote Work - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Elon Musk in his first email to Twitter employees said remote work would no longer be allowed and that they would be expected in office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Musk, who completed his $44 billion deal for the popular social media...
US News and World Report
U.S. Revokes Russia's Market Economy Status
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will no longer treat Russia as a market economy country, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, revoking the status granted two decades ago that limited the calculation of anti-dumping duties on Russian goods. The Commerce Department said its analysis found "extensive" government involvement in...
getnews.info
Synthetic Rubber Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 38.51 Billion by 2027, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.70%
The global synthetic rubber market size reached US$ 30.64 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 38.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.70% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Synthetic Rubber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast...
getnews.info
Fiber Laser Cutting Machines – The Catalyst for the Revolution in Food Machinery Sector
The development of laser technology has been facilitating the progress of different industries. Take the manufacturing industry, it has been developing in the direction of digitization, intelligence, and environmental protection. Such changes have brought both opportunities and challenges for the industry. Fiber laser cutting machines are now applied for the production of food machinery due to the high demand and high standard of the sector.
getnews.info
North America Perfume Market Research Report, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Business Opportunities And Revenue Forecast 2027
The growing trend of personal grooming, as well as the increasing demand for youth-oriented premium products, such as exotic fragrances, are mainly attributing to the North American perfume market growth. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” North America Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
Australia risks being a ‘state sponsoring greenwashing’ if it relies on carbon offsets, expert warns
The Australian government risks becoming a “state sponsoring greenwashing” if it keeps allowing companies to use carbon offsets without much tighter regulations, according to a member of an expert panel advising the UN on net zero climate pledges. The UN panel released recommendations at the Cop27 climate summit...
Motley Fool
Why American Equity Investment Life Stock Dropped 14% This Week
The company posted solid third-quarter earnings on Monday, topping estimates. A strategic partnership announced Tuesday caused a high-profile board member to resign his seat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
US News and World Report
Biden Plans to Lay Out 'Red Lines,' Not Make Concessions to China's Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is not willing to make any fundamental concessions when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia. Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Biden said he wants leaders to lay out what their "red lines" are...
AdWeek
Nextdoor Names Tim Richards Head of Global Enterprise and Mid-Market Sales
Tim Richards joined Nextdoor as head of global enterprise and mid-market sales. Richards had been chief revenue officer at influencer marketing platform Linqia. At the neighborhood social network, he will lead global direct advertising sales strategy and market expansion with the aim of accelerating the company’s global growth and reinforcing its commitment to serving advertisers, partners and consumers.
Business Insider
How to transform your business's payables and receivables to keep up with customer demand
Fueled by greater connectivity and faster transactions, the digital transformation of the payables and receivables landscape continues to reshape the outlook for treasury management. In what seems like a short period of time, we have come face to face with the realities of an automated, real-time post-paper world. The tools are within reach and businesses, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis, are moving quickly to adjust their tactics and approach to technology.
Motley Fool
Why Fiverr International Stock Exploded Higher Thursday
In the wake of Fiverr's Q3 financial report, an analyst issued bullish commentary. Tough comps and an even tougher economy are weighing on its results. When the economy improves, Fiverr is "ready to strike." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Santiago Cucci’s Reinvention Plan for Dockers Is Boosting Sales
Dockers is finally getting some personal attention — and it appears to be paying off. Right before the start of the pandemic, Santiago Cucci “raised his hand” and suggested to the executives at Dockers’ parent, Levi Strauss & Co., that the brand would perform better if it had a team dedicated to it. The top management agreed and named Cucci, a 10-year veteran of Levi’s who had been managing director of both Levi’s and Dockers for four years, the brand’s chief executive officer.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaA 'Youthquake' Is Redefining American FashionThom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to...
RenaissanceRe Appoints David Marra Group Chief Underwriting Officer and Ross Curtis Chief Portfolio Officer
PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) today announced the appointments of David Marra to EVP, Group Chief Underwriting Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Reinsurance U.S. Inc. and Ross Curtis to EVP, Chief Portfolio Officer. These changes are effective January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005690/en/ David Marra (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Manufacturer of slewing bearings, slewing drives and gears
By choosing Xinda slewing bearings, you will have a business partner who is willing to understand your application conditions to ensure that you have the rotating parts you need to complete your project on time and within budget. The use of Xinda slewing bearing will have the following advantages:. *...
BBC
Air pollution: Uncovering the dirty secret behind BP’s bumper profits
Far removed from the world leaders making climate pledges at COP, are people like Ali Hussein Julood, a young leukaemia survivor living on an Iraqi oil field co-managed by BP. When the BBC discovered BP was not declaring the field's gas flaring, Ali helped us to reveal the truth about the poisonous air the local community has to breathe.
ProSiebenSat.1 Creates Seven.One Studios In International Restructure
Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 is bringing together its international production and distribution subsidiaries under a new imprint, Seven.One Studios. The formation of the new unit comes at the end of a period of change, following the sale of subsidiary Red Arrow Studios’ U.S. production arm and the creation of two German production companies. The restructure will see eight production companies — from Germany, the UK, Denmark and Israel — bundled together alongside sales arm Red Arrow Studios International. From Germany comes Cheerio Entertainment, Flat White Productions, Pyjama Productions and Redseven Entertainment, with CPL Productions and Vienna Blood maker Endor Productions representing the UK, July August Productions...
