Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
Thank you for your service
Today, November 11th is Veterans Day a time to remember and celebrate the sacrifices made for our country. Under the direction...
Long line forms for holiday food box giveaway; 'There is a great need in this community'
JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
City of Magee Now Hiring
The City of Magee is hiring in the Public Works department and Zoning. Applications are available at City Hall. Anyone interested...
Canton Christmas Festival returns for 35th year
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Lights will once again host the Canton Christmas Festival. The 2022 event will kick off on the Historic Canton Square with Opening Weekend and Merchants’ Holiday Open House Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The festival reopens nightly December 2-23 with […]
Tim Gray for Chancery Clerk
MageeNews.com is an online news source covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Mississippi jewelry store, owner says
A Mississippi jewelry store owner reports that more than $13,000 of merchandise was stolen from his store on Saturday,. WLBT in Jackson reports that the store owner of Brooks Collection Vault in Jackson said his store’s surveillance video caught a woman inside his store stealing the jewelry as two other male accomplices provided her the opportunity to make the steal.
Judith Dillon of Byram, Mississippi
(August 03, 1955 – November 10, 2022) Judith Dillon of Byram, MS, 67, went to her heavenly home on November...
Arsonist's streak included one of Mississippi's oldest Black Lutheran churches
An alleged arsonist is in custody after allegedly going on a spree early Tuesday, setting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County sheriff's deputies near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
Jackson jewelry store has over $13,000 worth of jewelry stolen
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson jewelry store owner says over $13,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from them Saturday by three people. Brooks Collection Vault, located in Highland Village off I-55, caught this security video of two men and a woman inside their store. According to the owner, the...
3rd person sought in Sunday Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police said Wednesday that a third person was being sought in connection to a Sunday incident in the Hub City that saw shots fired into a vehicle. HPD said arrest warrants had been issued for Antonio Levon Carter, 30, of Hattiesburg, charging him with aggravated...
Jackson man sentenced for attempting to rob Family Dollar store
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act. Prosecutors said Myke Myers, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Myers attempted to rob a Family Dollar in Jackson on December 20, […]
Assault, trespassing and other recent arrests
On 11-9-2022, Lauren Love, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Possession of Controlled Substance on Monroe Street by Officer Jarvis Latiker. On 11-8-2022, Richard Williams, a 44 year old b/m from West, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Jarvis Latiker.
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
One injured in shooting following Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred after a Mississippi high school basketball game Friday night. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a black male was shot in the parking lot after a basketball game between Raymond High School and Terry High School. The shooting in...
Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday. It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street. 3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire. We’re working to find...
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
Authorities offer few details on suspects involved in Belhaven delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been denied bond, while another has been granted bond in connection with the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven community. “One juvenile received no bond. The other received a $100,000 bond,” said Bailey Martin, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of...
