Simpson County, MS

WJTV 12

Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11.  The hours are as follows during […]
RIDGELAND, MS
mageenews.com

Thank you for your service

Today, November 11th is Veterans Day a time to remember and celebrate the sacrifices made for our country. Under the direction...
MAGEE, MS
WAPT

Long line forms for holiday food box giveaway; 'There is a great need in this community'

JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

City of Magee Now Hiring

The City of Magee is hiring in the Public Works department and Zoning. Applications are available at City Hall. Anyone interested...
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Canton Christmas Festival returns for 35th year

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Lights will once again host the Canton Christmas Festival. The 2022 event will kick off on the Historic Canton Square with Opening Weekend and Merchants’ Holiday Open House Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The festival reopens nightly December 2-23 with […]
CANTON, MS
mageenews.com

Tim Gray for Chancery Clerk

MageeNews.com is an online news source covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Mississippi jewelry store, owner says

A Mississippi jewelry store owner reports that more than $13,000 of merchandise was stolen from his store on Saturday,. WLBT in Jackson reports that the store owner of Brooks Collection Vault in Jackson said his store’s surveillance video caught a woman inside his store stealing the jewelry as two other male accomplices provided her the opportunity to make the steal.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Judith Dillon of Byram, Mississippi

(August 03, 1955 – November 10, 2022) Judith Dillon of Byram, MS, 67, went to her heavenly home on November...
BYRAM, MS
WDSU

Arsonist's streak included one of Mississippi's oldest Black Lutheran churches

An alleged arsonist is in custody after allegedly going on a spree early Tuesday, setting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County sheriff's deputies near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson jewelry store has over $13,000 worth of jewelry stolen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson jewelry store owner says over $13,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from them Saturday by three people. Brooks Collection Vault, located in Highland Village off I-55, caught this security video of two men and a woman inside their store. According to the owner, the...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

3rd person sought in Sunday Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police said Wednesday that a third person was being sought in connection to a Sunday incident in the Hub City that saw shots fired into a vehicle. HPD said arrest warrants had been issued for Antonio Levon Carter, 30, of Hattiesburg, charging him with aggravated...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for attempting to rob Family Dollar store

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act. Prosecutors said Myke Myers, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Myers attempted to rob a Family Dollar in Jackson on December 20, […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Assault, trespassing and other recent arrests

On 11-9-2022, Lauren Love, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Possession of Controlled Substance on Monroe Street by Officer Jarvis Latiker. On 11-8-2022, Richard Williams, a 44 year old b/m from West, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Jarvis Latiker.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday. It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street. 3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire. We’re working to find...
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
LAUREL, MS

