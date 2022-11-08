Read full article on original website
Alabama Releases Emotional Tribute Video to Jeff Cook: VIDEO
Fans of Alabama still are posting sweet, emotional tributes to Jeff Cook, the country music super group’s fiddle player who died earlier this week. And Alabama also is sharing some of those videos, including this one created by Nashville videographer Cooper Smith. The video isn’t narrated. Rather, it allows the music to do the storytelling as it focuses on Cook’s warmth and brilliance.
