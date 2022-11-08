Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Community Center Update
There are big changes in store over the next year for the nearly 100-year-old Goleta Community Center (GCC). Located at 5679 Hollister Avenue in Old Town, two of the biggest rooms in the city-owned building have been closed since January of 2021 due to seismic concerns. The City will assume direct management of the city-owned building in January of 2023 and plans to immediately begin a seismic retrofit construction program. The goal is to re-open the full facility for community use by summer 2023.
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a free Recycle Bin Distribution Event
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Releases Latest Birth Data and Findings
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has analyzed local birth data from 2017 through 2021 through a survey of birth certificates in Santa Barbara County and has compiled a report highlighting key findings. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, birth rate is one of the most important determinants of population growth, potentially impacting policy decisions about the health system, education, and economy. Reporting on birth data is an essential component of understanding the health of residents.
Turkey Drive: Good Samaritan Shelter emergency voucher program providing housing for vulnerable community members
A new program operated by Good Samaritan Shelter is helping provide some of the most vulnerable community members living in Santa Barbara County find permanent housing. The post Turkey Drive: Good Samaritan Shelter emergency voucher program providing housing for vulnerable community members appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule
Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cottage Urgent Care Opens in Montecito
On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Activities
The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is pleased to share our series of holiday happenings: Downtown Santa Barbara: “Season of Cheer”. Please join us and mark your calendars for one or more of these happenings in November and December. All activities are...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office adds 13 employees to staff
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has struggled to attract new personnel in recent years, but on Thursday the department welcomed 13 new employees in a ceremony conducted in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in Santa Barbara. Before a crowd of family, friends and colleagues, Sheriff Bill Brown...
Annual event raises tens of thousands for local veterans in Santa Maria
It was a night of golf, food, and fun aimed at helping local veterans in Santa Maria for the second annual “Tee it up for Veterans” event in Santa Maria.
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department celebrates America Recycles Day
kclu.org
Ventura County has clear winner in one County Supervisorial race, but a second is much closer
There appears to be a clear-cut winner in one supervisorial race on the South Coast, but there’s a bit of a question in the second. In Ventura County’s Fourth Supervisorial District. Janice Parvin won the seat. Moorpark’s current mayor received 64% of the vote, to 36 percent for Bernardo Perez. The race will fill the seat being opened by Bob Huber's decision not to seek a second term representing the Moorpark and Simi Valley areas.
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
5 inmates attempt breakout at Santa Barbara County juvenile hall
According to officials at the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Justice Center in Santa Maria, on Wednesday evening, five youth-in-custody attempted to break out of the facility.
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
Santa Barbara Edhat
Veterans Day Ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation are pleased to announce they are once again hosting the Santa Barbara community Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early; The open...
Fiesta Mexicana kicks off in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The show is called “Fiesta Mexicana” and it's a celebration of the beauty and joy of Mexican culture through music and dance. The post Fiesta Mexicana kicks off in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Deadly listeria outbreak spreads to six state
A deadly listeria outbreak linked to the popular lunch food has spread to six states including California and Maryland.
