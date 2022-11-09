Read full article on original website
Audrey Bodiford
BLACKVILLE - Audrey Edith Lott Bodiford, 98, formally of Blackville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 11, 2022. A private family service will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 with Dr. Thomas Terry officiating. Born in Blackville, she was the daughter of the late Leon William...
Catherine Arbogast, Jasper Lott engaged
Charles and Catrina Arbogast of Barnwell are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Catherine Marie Arbogast, to Jasper Samuel Lott. He is the son of Clint and Jan Lott of Williston. The couple got engaged on January 15, 2022 at Folly Beach.
Richland One features “The Lemonade Twins” with Thanksgiving meals at schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richland One’s Nutrition Services Department will serve Thanksgiving meals. This year, meals will feature young entrepreneurs Faith and Malia Jeffcoat’s homemade lemonade as a part of the lunch program. The sisters, who are...
Friday Night Blitz: November 11, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continued in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Byrnes at Blythewood, 2 p.m. (SATURDAY) Cane Bay at Sumter, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY) Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY) 4A Playoffs:. Hartsville at AC...
South Carolina physician receives Outstanding Achievement Award
Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, a practicing family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, SC, has been awarded The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence’s (CCME) 2022 Timothy Llewelyn, MD, Memorial Award in recognition for her outstanding achievements in health care quality, service to the medical community, and commitment to improving patient care, with a focus on underserved populations. CCME Board Member Donald J. DiPette, MD, and CCME CEO and President Steven Martin presented the award along with a $2,500 check to Dr. Stewart on October 30, 2022, at the Southern Medical Association Annual Meeting in Pigeon Forge, TN. Dr. Stewart is donating her award money to two charities: The University of Toledo Foundation in memory of Dr. Barry Richards and to Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services.
Richland School District Two to have recount
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
Gamecocks nab top prospect Chloe Kitts
South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Chloe Kitts (Oviedo, Fla./Faith Christian Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks.
Richland County man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2018 Whispering Pines double murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland county man is sentenced to life in prison without parole after killing two people in Columbia four years ago. Micah Brown was convicted on two murder counts and an attempted murder count during a jury trial this week. On the night of November 7,...
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
HBO Murdaugh documentary digs deeper into history of family, privilege, crimes
By now we all know the player, Alex Murdaugh the alleged criminal. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, the murdered family and Mallory Beach, the innocent victim.
Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
Aiken County crash claims life of motorcyclist
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A motorcyclist died several days after a crash that happened in Aiken County. The crash happened around 7:26 p.m. Sunday on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road, according to authorities. The victim, identified as 50-year-old Thomas L. Argiro, was traveling south on Howlandville Road on a 2003...
Body found in burned out Augusta business on Walton Way
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a building fire Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:39 for 1552 Walton Way. The former Auto Money Title Pawn business is located at that address. According to Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, a body was found in the building after […]
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
Investigators searching for Jenkins County man missing for more than a week
Investigators are searching for a missing Jenkins County man who disappeared more than a week ago and has not been seen or heard from since.
Pizza joint Upper Crust no longer open for dinner
Upper Crust serves wood-fired pizzas and cuisine in Northeast Columbia but has faced recent challenges, causing them to stop serving dinner. The pizza joint released a statement on Facebook stating they will only be open for brunch and lunch effective Friday. "We just DON’T have the staff.. And we are...
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties
The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
