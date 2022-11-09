ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell, SC

thepeoplesentinel.com

Audrey Bodiford

BLACKVILLE - Audrey Edith Lott Bodiford, 98, formally of Blackville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 11, 2022. A private family service will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 with Dr. Thomas Terry officiating. Born in Blackville, she was the daughter of the late Leon William...
BLACKVILLE, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Catherine Arbogast, Jasper Lott engaged

Charles and Catrina Arbogast of Barnwell are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Catherine Marie Arbogast, to Jasper Samuel Lott. He is the son of Clint and Jan Lott of Williston. The couple got engaged on January 15, 2022 at Folly Beach.
BARNWELL, SC
News19 WLTX

Friday Night Blitz: November 11, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continued in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Byrnes at Blythewood, 2 p.m. (SATURDAY) Cane Bay at Sumter, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY) Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY) 4A Playoffs:. Hartsville at AC...
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

South Carolina physician receives Outstanding Achievement Award

Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, a practicing family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, SC, has been awarded The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence’s (CCME) 2022 Timothy Llewelyn, MD, Memorial Award in recognition for her outstanding achievements in health care quality, service to the medical community, and commitment to improving patient care, with a focus on underserved populations. CCME Board Member Donald J. DiPette, MD, and CCME CEO and President Steven Martin presented the award along with a $2,500 check to Dr. Stewart on October 30, 2022, at the Southern Medical Association Annual Meeting in Pigeon Forge, TN. Dr. Stewart is donating her award money to two charities: The University of Toledo Foundation in memory of Dr. Barry Richards and to Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland School District Two to have recount

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks nab top prospect Chloe Kitts

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Chloe Kitts (Oviedo, Fla./Faith Christian Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
wach.com

Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crash claims life of motorcyclist

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A motorcyclist died several days after a crash that happened in Aiken County. The crash happened around 7:26 p.m. Sunday on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road, according to authorities. The victim, identified as 50-year-old Thomas L. Argiro, was traveling south on Howlandville Road on a 2003...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Body found in burned out Augusta business on Walton Way

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a building fire Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:39 for 1552 Walton Way. The former Auto Money Title Pawn business is located at that address. According to Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, a body was found in the building after […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Most local school districts close campuses due to storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies Columbia woman killed in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Aiken man dead after motorcycle crash on Howlandville Road in Warrenville

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man has died after a motorcycle crash according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened Sunday, November 6th at 7:26 P.M. on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road in Warrenville. Authorities say, Thomas L. Argiro, 50, was traveling south on Howlandville Road in a 2003 Harley Davidson […]
WARRENVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

Pizza joint Upper Crust no longer open for dinner

Upper Crust serves wood-fired pizzas and cuisine in Northeast Columbia but has faced recent challenges, causing them to stop serving dinner. The pizza joint released a statement on Facebook stating they will only be open for brunch and lunch effective Friday. "We just DON’T have the staff.. And we are...
COLUMBIA, SC
blufftontoday.com

Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC

