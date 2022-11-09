Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Jimmy Page recalls the time he played with Brian May, Iron Maiden and parody metallers Bad News
Jimmy Page has taken to Instagram to share a photograph of himself, alongside Brian May, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris and Dave Murray and British comedy metal band Bad News. The latter was a parody rock band formed by the comedians Adrian Edmonson, Nigel Planer, Rik Mayall and...
Guitar World Magazine
10 power ballads that are easy to play on guitar
Pick up a six-string – and probably a box of tissues – these epic, heartstring-pulling numbers are surprisingly simple to play. Power ballads are often the biggest hits for heavier bands, opening up their catalog to the love song-loving masses. But what makes a song a power ballad? It's typically characterized by quiet verse sections and epic, heavy-hitting choruses, both with intense emotional lyrics and tons of drama.
Guitar World Magazine
Is a new-look version of Lari Basilio’s Ibanez LB1 signature guitar on the way?
The Brazilian-born virtuoso took to social media to share a sneak peek at what looks like a cosmetically revamped version of her best-selling signature model. Since Ibanez unveiled Lari Basilio’s flagship LB1 signature guitar in January 2021, the Violet-finished T-type electric guitar has gone on to become one of the most popular and best-selling six-strings of Ibanez’s current catalog.
Guitar World Magazine
The top 10 air guitar songs of all time
Though nothing beats the feeling of playing an actual guitar – be it an electric guitar or an acoustic guitar – sometimes circumstances force us into playing something else entirely: nothing at all. If it wasn’t clear, we’re talking about the air guitar: a deceptively difficult discipline that,...
Guitar World Magazine
Boss’s compact new FS-1-WL wireless footswitch can control just about anything in your guitar rig
Dubbed the “essential hands-free partner for all your creative needs”, the FS-1-WL can control DAWs, YouTube videos, digital music scores and a range of Boss amps and pedals. Boss has introduced the latest addition to its lineup of foot controllers, the FS-1-WL – a versatile wireless accessory that...
Guitar World Magazine
Steve Vai unveils lost classic rock-inspired track from the ‘90s, In the Wind
An album of previously unheard biker-friendly material recorded alongside late singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto is set to land in January. Steve Vai has shared In the Wind, a never-before-heard track recorded in the ‘90s alongside singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto. Quintessentially classic rock in style, the...
Guitar World Magazine
6 ways to use an EBow on electric guitar
The EBow is a hand-held device that provides endless string sustain, and has been used on many iconic records by artists such as The Blue Öyster Cult, U2, Big Country, Andrew Gold, and Radiohead. The EBow uses ‘Direct String Synthesis’, and in many cases the sounds produced are like those of a monophonic synthesiser.
Guitar World Magazine
Cort expands its eight-string electric guitar arsenal with shred-ready KX508 Multi Scale II
New-and-improved metal machine features a new body, larger Fishman Fluence pickups and some versatile switching options. Cort has expanded its lineup of eight-string electric guitars by introducing the KX805 Multi Scale II – an updated version of the brand’s original eight-string multi-scale instrument. Naturally, the newest iteration features...
Guitar World Magazine
Eventide ushers in the next generation of its game-changing multi-effects units with the H90 Harmonizer
62 studio-quality effects, 7 fresh effects algorithms, 3 new processors lifted from Eventide’s rackmount collection and a range of connectivity options head up the new-and-improved Harmonizer. In 2013, Eventide unleashed the H9 Harmonizer – a game-changing multi-effects pedal that soon found its way onto the pedalboards of players across...
Guitar World Magazine
From brutal chugs to fogs of reverb: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Featuring killer new guitar-fronted songs from Uriah Heep, Steve Vai and Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto, Narrow Head, August Burns Red, Gina Birch, and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Guitar World Magazine
Peter Frampton says playing guitar for David Bowie helped him regain “credibility” as a player
The guitar legend reflected on his relationship with Bowie, who recruited Frampton for his 1987 Never Let Me Down album and Glass Spider tour – two pivotal experiences in Frampton’s career. In the late ‘80s, Peter Frampton was recruited by David Bowie to play guitar on his 17th...
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia’s Tim Henson and Scott LePage hint at forthcoming Ibanez signature specs as they sign with Fishman
The two prog virtuosos will receive new signature models next year, and they'll be swapping DiMarzios for Fishman Fluence humbuckers. Progressive electric guitar virtuosos Tim Henson and Scott LePage have signed on to be part of Fishman’s artist roster, the pickup specialist has confirmed. According to Fishman, the two...
Guitar World Magazine
Garry Roberts, founding guitarist of The Boomtown Rats, dies aged 72
Garry Roberts, founding guitarist of Irish rock outfit The Boomtown Rats, has died aged 72. No cause of death has been announced as of yet. The band’s remaining members – Bob Geldof, Pete Briquette, Simon Crowe, Darren Beale and Alan Dunne – confirm Roberts’ passing in a statement.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Marcin put Tim Henson's new nylon-string signature model through its paces with a jaw-dropping Latin-inspired fingerstyle performance
The Polish acoustic guitar wunderkind takes the Polyphia man's new six-string for a spin – and even Henson himself is impressed. Viral acoustic guitar virtuoso Marcin has taken Tim Henson’s acoustic-electric signature nylon-string, the TOD10N, for a test drive, with predictably jaw-dropping results. In a new video posted...
Guitar World Magazine
Jennifer Batten says being a woman prevented her landing an audition with Ozzy Osbourne in the ‘80s
“I know my audio got to the right people, and I didn’t even get a chance,” the Michael Jackson guitarist reflects in a new interview. Jennifer Batten has suggested that her being a woman prevented her from being considered as Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist in the ‘80s.
Guitar World Magazine
22 guitar heroes who shaped the sound of '80s indie and alternative rock
For enthusiasts, spectators, and aficionados, the '80s proved to be a fascinating time in the evolution of guitar-driven music. In the '70s, rock music was mostly about sex appeal, glam, glitz and high-octane machismo. And while the '80s would provide plenty of hot-rodded presto-clones, a budding movement was bubbling to the surface.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender American Vintage II ’61 Stratocaster and ’51 Telecaster review
The guitars are built to supreme levels of craftsmanship; they play beautifully and sound amazing, just what a great Strat and Tele should be. What’s more, their single-coil clarity will transcend to blues and rock guitar bliss through a decent pedalboard into a cleanish amp. Why you can trust...
Guitar World Magazine
The life and times of Johnny Thunders: the New York Dolls and Heartbreakers guitarist who crystallized the essence of street-cool rock ’n’ roll
Brilliant, self-destructive, hugely influential, Johnny Thunders was a voice of nature who made helped make the TV Yellow Les Paul Junior one of the coolest electric guitars ever. The first time I saw Johnny Thunders – with the New York Dolls on U.K. TV in 1973 – I immediately connected...
