Guitar World Magazine

10 power ballads that are easy to play on guitar

Pick up a six-string – and probably a box of tissues – these epic, heartstring-pulling numbers are surprisingly simple to play. Power ballads are often the biggest hits for heavier bands, opening up their catalog to the love song-loving masses. But what makes a song a power ballad? It's typically characterized by quiet verse sections and epic, heavy-hitting choruses, both with intense emotional lyrics and tons of drama.
BuzzFeed

"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories

In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
Guitar World Magazine

Is a new-look version of Lari Basilio’s Ibanez LB1 signature guitar on the way?

The Brazilian-born virtuoso took to social media to share a sneak peek at what looks like a cosmetically revamped version of her best-selling signature model. Since Ibanez unveiled Lari Basilio’s flagship LB1 signature guitar in January 2021, the Violet-finished T-type electric guitar has gone on to become one of the most popular and best-selling six-strings of Ibanez’s current catalog.
Guitar World Magazine

The top 10 air guitar songs of all time

Though nothing beats the feeling of playing an actual guitar – be it an electric guitar or an acoustic guitar – sometimes circumstances force us into playing something else entirely: nothing at all. If it wasn’t clear, we’re talking about the air guitar: a deceptively difficult discipline that,...
Guitar World Magazine

Steve Vai unveils lost classic rock-inspired track from the ‘90s, In the Wind

An album of previously unheard biker-friendly material recorded alongside late singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto is set to land in January. Steve Vai has shared In the Wind, a never-before-heard track recorded in the ‘90s alongside singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto. Quintessentially classic rock in style, the...
Guitar World Magazine

6 ways to use an EBow on electric guitar

The EBow is a hand-held device that provides endless string sustain, and has been used on many iconic records by artists such as The Blue Öyster Cult, U2, Big Country, Andrew Gold, and Radiohead. The EBow uses ‘Direct String Synthesis’, and in many cases the sounds produced are like those of a monophonic synthesiser.
Guitar World Magazine

Cort expands its eight-string electric guitar arsenal with shred-ready KX508 Multi Scale II

New-and-improved metal machine features a new body, larger Fishman Fluence pickups and some versatile switching options. Cort has expanded its lineup of eight-string electric guitars by introducing the KX805 Multi Scale II – an updated version of the brand’s original eight-string multi-scale instrument. Naturally, the newest iteration features...
Guitar World Magazine

From brutal chugs to fogs of reverb: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

Featuring killer new guitar-fronted songs from Uriah Heep, Steve Vai and Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto, Narrow Head, August Burns Red, Gina Birch, and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Guitar World Magazine

Garry Roberts, founding guitarist of The Boomtown Rats, dies aged 72

Garry Roberts, founding guitarist of Irish rock outfit The Boomtown Rats, has died aged 72. No cause of death has been announced as of yet. The band’s remaining members – Bob Geldof, Pete Briquette, Simon Crowe, Darren Beale and Alan Dunne – confirm Roberts’ passing in a statement.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Marcin put Tim Henson's new nylon-string signature model through its paces with a jaw-dropping Latin-inspired fingerstyle performance

The Polish acoustic guitar wunderkind takes the Polyphia man's new six-string for a spin – and even Henson himself is impressed. Viral acoustic guitar virtuoso Marcin has taken Tim Henson’s acoustic-electric signature nylon-string, the TOD10N, for a test drive, with predictably jaw-dropping results. In a new video posted...
Guitar World Magazine

22 guitar heroes who shaped the sound of '80s indie and alternative rock

For enthusiasts, spectators, and aficionados, the '80s proved to be a fascinating time in the evolution of guitar-driven music. In the '70s, rock music was mostly about sex appeal, glam, glitz and high-octane machismo. And while the '80s would provide plenty of hot-rodded presto-clones, a budding movement was bubbling to the surface.
Guitar World Magazine

Fender American Vintage II ’61 Stratocaster and ’51 Telecaster review

The guitars are built to supreme levels of craftsmanship; they play beautifully and sound amazing, just what a great Strat and Tele should be. What’s more, their single-coil clarity will transcend to blues and rock guitar bliss through a decent pedalboard into a cleanish amp. Why you can trust...

