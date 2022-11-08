Hurricane Ian should push Florida’s U.S. senators to support a bill that would impose a fee on polluting imports

Read full article on original website
US Democrats celebrate Senate win over distraught Republicans
Democrats celebrated Sunday a stunning victory to hold the US Senate, leaving Republicans in disarray and providing a critical base of political and legislative support for the remainder of Joe Biden's presidency. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the result was a "vindication" of Democrats' achievements, and a clear rejection of the "anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction" offered by former president Donald Trump and his loyalists.
Kari Lake slams Dem opponent for not recusing herself as election chief despite run: 'Major ethical problem'
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took issue with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs not recusing herself as the state's chief election officer even though she's running.
16 Hilarious Reactions To Democrats Keeping The Senate
"Dems just won the senate in the middle of Tiffany Trump’s wedding; it literally could not have gone better than this."
What do the midterm election results mean for Mitt Romney’s political plans?
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has not revealed if he is running for reelection in 2024. Does Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee’s win impact Romney’s decision? Will Donald Trump running for president have bearing on whether Romney runs for reelection?
Candace Owens latest Trump supporter to question Republican loyalty to former president ahead of 2024
Candace Owens argued that former President Donald Trump is not listening to his base and his current lack of leadership and “paranoia” could cost Republicans looking ahead to 2024.
Trump files lawsuit against Jan. 6 committee in attempt to block subpoena
Following last month’s landmark decision by the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 to subpoena documents and testimony from former President Donald Trump, a lawsuit has been filed by Trump’s team against the committee.
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Georgia holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
